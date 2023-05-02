The godfather of AI just left Google and says he regrets his life’s work.





Geoffrey Hinton is the technology pioneer behind the major developments in artificial intelligence-enhancing tools like ChatGPT, used by millions of people today. But this 75-year-old trailblazer says he regrets the work he’s devoted his life to because AI can be misused.

Details from Fortune: 5 Side Jobs That Will Earn $20,000+ Per Year Working From Home APY on this CD is currently 5.15% Buying a Home? do you need to earn

In an interview with The New York Times published Monday, Hinton said it’s hard to see how it could be prevented from bad actors exploiting it. increase.

Often called the godfather of AI, Hinton spent years in academia before joining Google in 2013 when it acquired his company for $44 million. He told The Times that Google is a proper custodian of how his AI technology is deployed and that the tech giant has acted responsibly. However, he left the company in May so that he could speak freely about the dangers of his AI.

According to Hinton, one of his main concerns is that the easier access to AI text and image generation tools could create more fake or deceptive content. One thing and the average person will never know what is true.

Concerns about misuse of AI are already real. A fake image of Pope Francis in a white pufferfish jacket went viral online a few weeks ago, deepfake images showing China invading Taiwan and banks failing if President Joe Biden is re-elected was released last week by the Republican National Committee.

As companies such as OpenAI, Google, and Microsoft work to upgrade their AI offerings, so too does the need to slow down the pace of new development and regulate an area that has expanded rapidly in recent months. In a March letter, tech industry luminaries including Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and computer scientist Joshua Bengio signed a letter calling for a ban on the development of advanced AI systems. . Hinton did not sign the letter, but the company believes he should think before expanding AI technology further.

story continues

He said he doesn’t think they should expand this further until they figure out if they can control it.

Hinton also worries about how AI will change the job market by rendering non-technical jobs irrelevant. He warned that AI has the ability to harm more types of roles.

Hinton says it eliminates the tedium of work. It may take away more than that.

When asked to comment on Hinton’s interview, Google emphasized its commitment to a responsible approach.

Jeff has made a fundamental breakthrough in AI. We appreciate his 10-year contribution at Google, the company’s chief his scientist Jeff Dean told Fortune in a statement. As one of the first companies to publish AI principles, we remain committed to a responsible approach to AI.

Hinton did not immediately respond to Fortune’s request for comment.

AI’s big moment

Hinton began his career as a graduate student at the University of Edinburgh in 1972. So he began researching neural his networks, mathematical models that loosely mimic how the human brain works and can analyze vast amounts of data.

His neural network research was the groundbreaking concept behind a company he founded with two students called DNNresearch, which was eventually acquired by Google in 2013. Hinton was awarded the 2018 Turing Award. Their neural network research has been key to the creation of technologies such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard chatbot.

As one of AI’s key thinkers, Hinton believes that the moment is crucial and the time is ripe. Hinton said in his March interview with CBS that he believes AI innovation is outstripping our ability to control it and that is a cause for concern.

Its a very tricky thing. He told CBS Morning in an interview in March that he doesn’t want commercial giants to decide what’s true. Until very recently, he thought it would be 20 to 50 years before general-purpose AI came along, but now he may be in 20 years or less.

Hinton added that we can get close to a computer that can come up with ideas to improve itself. We have to think twice about how you control it.

Hinton said Google will be much more cautious than Microsoft when it comes to training and presenting AI-powered products and warning users about information shared by chatbots. Google has been at the helm of AI research long before the recent wave of generative AI came into vogue. Sundar Pichai, his CEO at Google’s parent company Alphabet, famously likened AI to other innovations that have shaped humanity.

In an interview that aired in April, Pichai said AI was the most profound technology mankind has been working on, and he has always believed it to be more profound than anything he’s done in the past, such as fire or electricity. , believes that just as humans have learned to skillfully use fire despite the dangers, humans can do the same with AI.

Pichai said we get to the essence of what intelligence is and what humanity is. We will one day develop technology far superior to anything we have seen before.

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com.

Fortune Article: 5 Side Jobs That Will Make You More Than $20,000 A Year Working From Home APY on this CD is currently 5.15%. Buying a home? Here’s how much you can save. This is how much money you need to make in a year to comfortably buy a $600,000 house.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/godfather-just-quit-google-says-175549946.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos