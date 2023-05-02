Crowell Appoints Alma Asay as First Chief Innovation Officer





New customer-facing roles add value and develop innovative solutions to solve complex challenges

WASHINGTON, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Crowell & Moring has promoted Alma Asay, a leading innovation leader in both the legal and technology industries, to the company’s first Chief Innovation and Value Officer. rice field.

In this new role, Assay will lead the firm’s efforts to innovate the services and value it provides to clients, working with its attorneys and professional staff, and has served as Senior Practice Innovation and Client Value Director since June 2021. Build on what you have already achieved.

Alma Asay, Crowell & Moring’s first Chief Innovation Officer

During his tenure, Asay successfully worked with clients’ procurement and legal teams to expand their client service offerings, including launching an interactive map service that tracks regulatory trends across the country for clients. Asay also played a leading role in the company’s response to recent advances in artificial intelligence and co-chairs the Technology Innovation Committee.

Chahira Solh, chairman of the company’s executive committee, said: “In less than two years, Alma has built an impressive innovation team and has led a wide range of initiatives that have enhanced the way it is practiced and operated across the company.”

Asay was an attorney at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher for over six years before launching Allegory, one of the first cloud-based litigation management platforms. In 2017, Asay became Chief Innovation Officer when Allegory was acquired by his Integreon Discovery Solutions. Later, at Litera Microsystems, through the delivery of content featuring industry leaders, strategies for strengthening relationships with global law firms, and insight into technology developments focused on lawyers as end users. , increased the company’s visibility and brand development.

Asay continues to work with attorneys, client development, legal project management, human resources and inclusion, and information technology teams to deliver high-value solutions that benefit clients in areas such as case management, regulatory oversight, and knowledge management. . , and technology applications. On the client’s front line, Asay partners with the client’s legal department to understand the client’s priorities and challenges to deliver cost-effective and valuable solutions.

“Technology is transforming the way law firms work and has the potential to measurably improve client value, but the promise of emerging technologies like AI is daunting. is the art of listening,” says Asay. “Combining an innovative approach, technical or otherwise, with listening to our clients and great attorneys, creates a powerful combination that takes client service to the next level.”

Asay joins a team of five chief executive officers, including Chief Human Resources Officer Carmen C. Barboza. Chief Marketing Officer Maura Connell Brandt. Chief Information Officer Joel Gustafson. Chief Financial Officer John Oliverio. and Chief Talent and Inclusion Officer Don Smith.

A prolific writer, Asay has published a series of articles on innovation in the legal industry, appeared on podcasts and conferences, and hosted her own series on Litera TV. She has been repeatedly recognized as a leader in legal innovation, including being named a “Law Rebel” by the American Bar Association. next generation lawyer. ”

Asay holds a law degree from New York University School of Law and a bachelor’s degree from Penn State University.

About Crowell & Moring LLP Crowell & Moring LLP is an international law firm with offices in the United States, Europe, MENA and Asia. We leverage our extensive experience in government, business, industry and law to help our clients capitalize on opportunities and provide creative solutions to complex litigation and arbitration, regulation and policy, corporate and trade issues. . The company is consistently recognized for its commitment to pro bono service and programs and initiatives to promote diversity, equity and inclusion.

