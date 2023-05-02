Quantum Advantage: Hope and Hype





Quantum computing research and development efforts have advanced enough in the last decade to allow us to separate the hype from reality and truly understand where quantum computing will have the greatest impact. rice field. At Microsoft, we believe it takes the world’s collective genius to realize the full potential of quantum computing. Our goal is to empower and focus that genius in areas where it presents the greatest opportunity. To that end, Microsoft has collaborated with his performance computing leader, Torsten Hfler, on new guidance for developing quantum applications that was just recently published.

The promise of large-scale quantum computing is real. Solve some of the toughest challenges facing humanity. However, not all challenges can be solved. Today, the list of applications being explored for quantum computing continues to grow, from logistics, cosmology, and financial market forecasting, to carbon capture, big data analytics, biochemistry, and more. It’s clear that business, academic and government leaders are looking to the industry with high hopes. However, such optimism must be measured. Areas where quantum has the greatest impact are more clearly focused. The fundamentals of quantum physics govern which problems can benefit from the capabilities of quantum systems. Specifically, the first hurdle is to find an algorithm that gives the quantum system a significant advantage to justify the additional cost. Moreover, the problem cannot rely on large amounts of data. This is because getting data in and out of a quantum system is a big bottleneck.

Quantum computers have different properties than traditional systems, which makes them useful for a variety of problems. Because of the specific properties that make quantum computers effective, they are relatively rare to produce practical quantum advantages, or quantum utility.

A Framework for Quantum Practicality

How can we determine which problems will benefit most from quantum computers?

To investigate, we created a general model of the capabilities and shortcomings of quantum computers. The researcher assumed he could create a scaled quantum computer and compared its hypothetical performance to his one of today’s classical computers with a single state-of-the-art GPU. We envision a scaled quantum computer containing 10,000 fast, error-corrected logical qubits, or about 1 million physical qubits (a machine like the one Microsoft is currently designing). .

A major advantage of quantum systems is their use of natural quantum foundations. This makes it much more efficient and less manoeuvrable when applied to a specific subset of problems compared to traditional computers. However, since quantum computers take time for each operation, quantum algorithms must provide significant speedups to overcome the complexity of each operation. But what does that mean specifically?

In our analysis, we set the break-even point at 2 weeks. That means quantum computers should be able to outperform classical computers for problems that take less than two weeks to solve. Comparing a hypothetical quantum computer of the future to the single conventional GPU available today, we find that we need an order-of-two speedup, ideally a superpolynomial speedup. This is an important finding, as many of the proposed applications of quantum computing rely on his second order acceleration of certain algorithms such as the Grovers algorithm.

Moreover, again each operation becomes more complex, so quantum computers have limited bandwidth to perform operations. In fact, even scaled quantum computers can only handle 1/10,000th the bandwidth of specialized computer processors, such as the graphics processing units commonly used for machine learning. This quantum speedup has to occur in the relatively simple form of the problem of interest, since quantum computers can only process a limited amount of data.

This combination of good enough quantum speedup and specific algorithms to show problems that can be represented with limited amounts of data gives us an idea of ​​what is possible with current quantum systems and what scaled systems might achieve in the future. It defines the boundaries of something. Applying these optimistic assumptions about quantum computers to various application domains provides a way to identify where quantum computers will have the greatest impact in the future.

Computational Chemistry and Materials Science Benefit Hugely from Scaled Quantum Computing

One of the ideal applications of quantum computing is the simulation of chemical interactions and materials at the quantum level.

Many of the problems facing the world today boil down to problems in chemistry and materials science. Better and more efficient electric vehicles depend on finding better battery chemistries. More effective and targeted anticancer drugs rely on computational biochemistry. And materials that last long enough to be useful, but which biodegrade quickly afterwards, rely on discoveries in these areas.

If quantum computers only benefited chemistry and materials science, so be it. There is a reason why the major eras of innovation – the Stone Age, Bronze Age, Iron Age and Silicon Age – were named after materials. Innovations in chemistry and materials science are estimated to influence his 96% of all products and his 100% influence on humanity as a whole.

Our framework for assessing quantum practicality states that such activity, which simulates the interaction of single chemicals, can be represented by a limited number of interaction strengths between electrons in orbitals. It shows that problems in chemistry and materials science can benefit from quantum speedups because Many approximations of their properties are routinely performed, and while the operations are exponentially complex on classical computers, they are efficient on quantum computers and fall within the guidelines we have stated.

Solving the toughest and most complex chemical and materials science problems requires scaled quantum computing, and with Azure high-performance computing, progress can still be made today. For example, Johnson Matthey and Microsoft Azure Quantum chemists combine high-performance computing with specific quantum functions to reduce turnaround times for scaled workloads from six months to a week, thereby reducing hydrogen fuel Accelerated some quantum chemistry calculations in cell catalyst search.

where to focus innovation

Our research reveals that applications that rely on large datasets are better handled by classical computing. This is because the bandwidth of quantum systems is too low to allow applications such as searching databases and training machine learning models on large datasets. These include applications such as drug discovery approaches and protein folding that rely on Grover’s algorithms, and simulations such as weather and climate prediction that rely on large-scale simultaneous equations.

The limitations of data in and out of quantum computers limit the applicability of the system to more compact problems. Anyone dedicated to building such applications will find the best results in Azure HPC and AI services. For quantum innovators focused on researching new quantum applications beyond chemistry and materials science, we want to hear what you discover. We provide not only the skills and state-of-the-art hardware used, but also tools such as the Resource Estimator.

Azure Quantum

Accelerating scientific discovery.

I am curious to see the quantum benefits realized in my lifetime. This is the gift I want to give to my children and their children. But to make real progress, we need our collective talents, as I said earlier. The more scientists focus on the most promising areas, the more quantum benefits will be reaping at scale. Therefore, I call on this community to double down on learning and researching applications related to computational chemistry and materials science.

Accelerate scientific discovery with Azure Quantum

Anyone interested in accelerating research and development in chemistry and materials science is welcome to attend. For more information, check out the latest in the Microsoft Quantum Innovator series. How can we solve current and future quantum problems?

If you’re interested in meeting with our chemists and quantum architects and learning about how our platform can accelerate your R&D, reach out to the Azure Quantum team at [email protected]

