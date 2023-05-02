Google’s ‘godfather of AI’ stops spreading word about AI dangers, warns it will lead to ‘bad things’





Check out what’s being clicked on FoxBusiness.com

Google engineer Jeffrey Hinton, widely regarded as the godfather of artificial intelligence, has quit his job to warn of the dangers of further development of AI.

Hinton has been with Google for over 10 years, responsible for the 2012 technological breakthroughs that underpin current AI such as ChatGPT. He announced his resignation from Google in a statement to the New York Times, saying he now regrets his job.

“I console myself with the usual excuses. If I hadn’t done it, someone else would have.

Hinton added of AI, “It’s hard to understand how to prevent bad actors from exploiting AI.

CHATGPT AI lists jobs better than humans because millions could lose their jobs

Geoffrey Hinton worked on early AI development and achieved a major breakthrough in 2012, but now he says AI is too dangerous. (Getty Images)

OpenAI’s ChatGPT-like AI is based in part on a breakthrough by Geoffrey Hinton, who says the technology is likely to be abused. (NurPhoto via Getty Images / File / Getty Images)

Hinton’s big AI breakthrough happened in 2012 when he worked with two graduate students in Toronto. According to the NYT, the trio have created an algorithm that analyzes photos and identifies common elements such as dogs and cars.

This algorithm was the rudimentary beginning of what current AIs such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard AI can do. Google bought the company Hinton started around algorithms shortly after the breakthrough for his $44 million.

Google scrambles for new search engine as AI creeps in: report

One of the graduate students who worked with Hinton on the project, Ilya Sutskever, is now Chief Scientist at OpenAI.

Hinton said the progress seen since 2012 is amazing, but perhaps just the tip of the iceberg.

“Look at what happened five years ago and now,” he said of the industry. “Take the difference and propagate it forward. It’s scary.”

Google’s Bard AI is an advanced chatbot that can hold conversations and generate its own work. (Rafael Henrique / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images / Files / Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON FOX BUSINESS

Hinton’s concerns echo those expressed earlier this year by more than 1,000 tech leaders in an open letter calling for a moratorium on AI development. Hinton didn’t sign the letter at the time, but he now says he didn’t mean to criticize Google while at the company. Hinton ended his employment there and spoke by phone with Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Thursday.

Google chief scientist Jeff Dean told The Times:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxbusiness.com/technology/googles-godfather-ai-quits-spread-word-dangers-ai-warns-will-lead-bad-things The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos