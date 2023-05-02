‘Godfather of AI’ quits Google to speak out over technical concerns





Jeffrey Hinton became a well-known artificial intelligence researcher. He invented groundbreaking new technologies, sold his two-month-old startup to Google for his $44 million in the heyday of AI, and received computing’s highest honor.

The man now known as the Godfather of AI says he regrets his life’s work.

The scientist quit his job as Google’s chief scientist in April, he told the New York Times in an interview published Monday.

Hinton joins a chorus of scientists and researchers, many of whom are working on various forms and applications of AI, expressing concern about the increasing power and influence of technology.

In the short term, he told The Times that he worries not only about fake photos, videos and texts going viral online, but also about the impact that fake content has on people who don’t know it’s fake. , expressed concern that AI will replace humans in the labor market and, in the future, AI machines will learn and perform unexpected or unplanned actions. Hinton also suggested with concern that autonomous weapons, a technology actively developed in the United States, could be deployed on the battlefield and beyond.

Hinton told The Times more broadly about AI that it’s hard to understand how to prevent bad actors from exploiting it.

Hinton, who co-founded OpenAI with former student Ilya Sutskever, said he believes it may not be possible to stop the race between Microsoft and Google to build AI technology. These companies, along with other tech giants and a host of startups, are rushing to capture the profits of AI-enabled products. OpenAI released his ChatGPT, a competition with a partnership with Microsoft that grabbed the corporate world and public attention.

The scientist tweeted that he believed Google acted responsibly after the Times article was published. The company provided a statement to his SFGATE from Chief His Scientist Jeff Dean. Dean said he misses Hinton and that Google is “committed to a responsible approach to AI.”

Our tips journey with Google began in 2012. He and two of his students invented a mathematical system based on neurons in the brain that could identify common objects in batches of thousands of photographs. A landmark paper published that fall revitalized the field and changed the course of computing. Neural His networks are now core technologies in self-driving cars, social media algorithms, chatbots, facial recognition software, and more.

He and students Sutskever and Alex Krishevsky created a research start-up that quickly sparked high-priced auctions. In December 2012, the team attended a computing conference in South Lake Tahoe, responding to bids from Google, Microsoft, Chinese tech firm Baidu, and London startup DeepMind (later acquired by Google). Wired reported.

Months after the auction, he and his team signed a $44 million deal to do research. Hinton opened his Google AI lab in Toronto in 2017 and won a Turing Award in 2018, along with two other of his AI collaborators.

This story has been updated.

