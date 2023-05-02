See May Technical Session – Hosted by CNM Ingenuity at Google Developer Groups GDG Albuquerque





All May events are automated.

feature:

Mandy Thompson – Digital Reach Online Solutions: “Building Complex, Flexible, No-Code Automation with Zapier”

What is Zapia?

Zapier lets you connect over 1000 popular tools, systems and apps that power most businesses in today’s cloud-based world.

An affordable and powerful no-code platform. All you need is your imagination and conditional logic.

Zapier does more than basic triggers and actions.

Leverage Zapiers native tools to delay or schedule Zaps, use paths to split actions into if/then branches, format alphanumeric data, deploy webhooks and custom python and javascript to truly You can do anything.

Interested in the world of apps? Zaps works its magic with Google Sheets, SQL databases, and the newly released Zapier tables.

The best thing about Zapier is that all variables captured in one Zap step are dynamically available in all subsequent steps: exploding_head:

That’s why you don’t want to miss this month’s session. This session will flood your brain with ideas for automation nirvana!

In this session you will:

Defines different aspects of Zap – Vocabulary is essential for learning Learns how Zap works at a basic level – Makes it easy to imagine more and more opportunities to use the tool Most popular to connect to Zapier tools and their available actions and triggersPerforming Zapier native features like formatting and filtering that make Zapier as powerful as it isUnderstanding how to connect apps and tools to ZapierInteracting with complex Zaps Between CRM and project management systems running a step-by-step walkthrough of complex Zaps, there’s a Q&A on what Zapier can do

Overview – Co-Founder and CEO of Digital Reach Online Solutions, Mandy is a bright, automation-loving leader of a global team of 40+, helping companies turn their business processes and technology stacks into competitive advantages. is supporting Her strategic insight and deep technical knowledge drive teams to help organizations become more efficient, profitable and successful. Mandy is an empathetic and proactive business her leader, joining her team in the trenches to foster a culture of compassion and dependable, repeatable results.

Thanks to our partners at CNM ingenuity for hosting this event at the Work Force Training Center.

As always, we love to feature our community – sign up now and give us your Lightning Talk! Contact us or bring your slides for a 5 minute cutoff be prepared to observe.

Please note: the presentation starts at 6:30

position

CNM Workforce Training Center5600 Eagle Rock Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87113Room – WTC #139

Free and plentiful parking!

date

Thursday, May 4th

6:00pm to 7:30pm

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gdg.community.dev/events/details/google-gdg-albuquerque-presents-may-technical-session-hosted-by-cnm-ingenuity/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos