‘Godfather of AI’ quits Google, says chatbots could be ‘smarter than us’





Geoffrey Hinton, often referred to as the godfather of AI, confirmed on Monday (May 1) that he has resigned from his job at Google, speaking out about the dangers of artificial intelligence, the technology he helped develop. This came after Hinton worked part-time at the tech giant between its Silicon Valley headquarters and Toronto, Canada. He said, “As far as I know, they’re not smarter than us right now. But I think they might be soon.”

In an interview with The New York Times, Hinton, who along with two graduate students at the University of Toronto created the technology that underpins the intellectual foundation of AI systems, formally joins a growing number of critics warning of the risks of AI. . He also admitted that part of him now regrets his life’s work.

I console myself with the usual excuse: If I hadn’t done it, someone else would have, Hinton told The New York Times. He also talked about what he thought he would have more time to talk about and said it was coming sooner than expected. From 30 he thought he was 50 or more years away, but “Obviously I don’t think so anymore.

After the interview, he revealed on Twitter that he quit Google not because he wanted to specifically criticize the tech giant, but because he wanted to be able to talk freely about the risks of AI. I left the company so that we could talk about the dangers of AI without considering its impact on According to Hinton, Google is acting very responsibly.

On the NYT today, Cade Metz hinted that I left Google to criticize it. In fact, I left so that we could talk about the dangers of AI without considering its impact on Google. Google has acted very responsibly.

Jeffrey Hinton (@geoffreyhinton) May 1, 2023

But this isn’t the first time Hinton has voiced concerns about AI. In his previous interview with CBS in March, he was asked how he thought about the possibility of AI wiping out humanity, to which he replied, “It’s not inconceivable.” I answered. As quoted by CNBC, that’s all I say.

In March, after OpenAI released a new version of ChatGPT, over 1,000 technology leaders and researchers wrote an open letter calling for a six-month suspension, citing the serious risks to society and humanity posed by AI. signed.

This is due to Google creating its own chatbot Bard a few months later. In a statement provided to CNN, Google chief his scientist Jeff Dean said: We continually learned to understand new risks while innovating boldly.

It’s not just them, people across the spectrum, and a growing number of people, including legislators, advocacy groups, and even tech insiders, believe AI-powered chatbots will spread misinformation and potentially I’ve been sounding the alarm that I’m going to steal my job.

Similar concerns were echoed by Hinton in an interview with the NYT, where he said AI could eliminate jobs. He also expressed immediate concern that the Internet would be flooded with false photos, videos, and texts that the average person would no longer be able to tell what was true.

You can now write to wionews.com and become part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

