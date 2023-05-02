AI godfather Jeffrey Hinton quits Google, warns of dangers of machine learning | Google





The man, often referred to as the godfather of AI, quit Google over concerns that fake information, videos and photos were flooding online and that AI could upend the job market.

Dr. Geoffrey Hinton, who built neural networks with two University of Toronto students in 2012, is leaving Google this week, The New York Times reports.

Hinton, 75, said he had stopped talking freely about the dangers of AI and regretted his contribution to the field. Ten years ago he was hired by Google to help the company develop his AI technology.

Hinton’s work paved the way for current systems like ChatGPT.

He told The New York Times that until last year he believed Google was the proper steward of the technology, but that changed when Microsoft began embedding chatbots in its Bing search engine, prompting the company to take risks to its search business. He said he began to worry.

Some of the dangers of AI chatbots are very scary, he told the BBC, warning that AI chatbots could become smarter than humans and be exploited by bad actors.

I have come to the conclusion that the kind of intelligence that is developed is very different from the intelligence that we have.

So it’s like having 10,000 people and if one learns something, everyone automatically knows it. This is how these chatbots know so much more than her one person.

Hinton’s short-term concerns have already come true, as people flood the internet with AI-generated photos, videos, and texts, making it impossible to discern what’s true.

Recent upgrades to image generators such as Midjourney have made it possible to create photorealistic images, and images of Pope Francis in a Balenciaga puffer coat went viral in March.

Hinton was also concerned that AI could eventually replace jobs such as paralegals, personal assistants, and other drudgery, and many more in the future. rice field.

Google chief scientist Jeff Dean said in a statement that Google would like to thank Hinton for his contributions to the company over the past decade.

I have deeply enjoyed many of our conversations over the years.

As one of the first companies to publish AI Principles, we remain committed to a responsible approach to AI. We continually learned to understand new risks while innovating boldly.

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna told Bloomberg that up to 30% of corporate back-office roles could be replaced by AI and automation within five years.

Krishna said hiring in areas such as human resources could be slowed or stopped, replacing about 7,800 roles.IBM has 260,000 employees worldwide.

The Guardian has requested comment from IBM.

Last month, the Guardian was able to use an online AI voice synthesizer to bypass the voice authentication system used by Services Australia, calling into question the viability of voice biometrics for authentication.

Toby Walsh, chief scientist at the University of New South Wales AI Institute, says people should question the online media they see now.

When it comes to digital data watching audio or video, the idea that someone has spoofed it has to be fun.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2023/may/02/geoffrey-hinton-godfather-of-ai-quits-google-warns-dangers-of-machine-learning The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos