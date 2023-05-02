5 innovations debuted at the World’s Fair





From the outset, the London World’s Fair of 1851 was a global event for the debut of cutting-edge technology. In the centuries since, showcases of this magnitude have lost some of their status and grandeur, but the legacy of many of the innovations introduced at the World’s Fair has, fortunately, faded into obscurity. It has continued to this day, with the exception of a few that have died.

Dishwasher, 1893

A black-and-white photo of a woman putting coffee cups into an early dishwasher. Drums filled with laundry are placed on the floor.

A 1946 Thor dishwasher could also be used to wash clothes.

Josephine Garis Cochran debuted this kitchen staple of today’s kitchens 60 years before it was widely adopted.

Grapefruit, 1904

Grapefruit, believe it or not, was a pomelo innovation whose sour goodness wasn’t revealed to the public until the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair.

Video call, 1964

Video conferencing grid from Zoom for the parliamentary session. 20 participants are shown.

Love it or hate it, video calling is here to stay. Introduced by Bell Labs at the 1964 World’s Fair in New York, the first video calls used landlines, were very expensive, and took some time to be adopted.

Jetpack, 1964

The concept may date back to 1920s comic strips, but the jetpack, which made its debut at the 1964 World’s Fair, remains one of those elusive gimmicks. Quartz reported that they were finally here in 2014, but nine years later, I’m sure you don’t have one in your garage.

Television broadcast, 1939

The 1939 New York World’s Fair featured telecast demonstrations and speeches by President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Quartzs Cassie Werber argued on the Quartz Obsession podcast that this could be seen as the moment the World’s Fair itself became obsolete, and that it could be explained by technology that could introduce more technology in people’s living rooms. I’m here.

