Google’s John Mueller tackles ‘silly’ questions about SEO on Reddit





Google Search Advocate John Mueller recently participated in a candid discussion on the r/BigSEO subreddit, answering questions on various SEO tactics and offering advice to aspiring digital marketers.

Mueller covered topics such as geotagging images, blogging frequently, and pursuing quick ways to make money online.

In a thread titled “Barrage of Ridiculous Questions,” a Reddit user asks:

Do you need to geotag your images? Does Google even care? blog. If we do it, is it every day or once a week? Post to your Google Business Profile: Daily, weekly, or not. Since sites like Senuke died ten years before him, is it all about networking with his webmasters of similar or same niche sites to get links?Pickup #4 , what about PBN, are they back? If so, does it have to be a group of websites that look perfectly legal?

Here’s a breakdown of Mueller’s lengthy answer to the above question:

Geotag images and blog frequency

When asked about geotagging images, Mueller said it’s unnecessary for SEO purposes.

He also addressed the issue of blog frequency, suggesting that content creators should prioritize unique and engaging content over maintaining a consistent posting schedule.

However, he acknowledged that regular posts can drive traffic, and encouraged creators to review successful posts and expand the topic with more quality content.

Mueller warns of the dangers of creating bland, “fluffy” content:

“The problem with trying to maintain frequency is that you end up with mediocre, fluffy content that search engine quality algorithms might detect, and it’s tempting to assume your entire site is like that. is.

It’s probably fine to take risks like this when it’s easier to start over, but in the long run it becomes painful when it catches up with you. , all of which applies further).

Google Business Profile Posting and Link Building

Mueller didn’t give specific advice on how often to post on your Google Business Profile, but he humorously answered questions about outdated link building strategies like SENuke and private blog networks (PBNs).

He warned that discussing such strategies could be taken out of context and used to promote questionable link building tools.

“Senuke, haha, that’s a name I haven’t heard in a long time (laughs). Sorry. Just a chuckle. I’m thinking about links, but people use things out of context to promote their efforts and tools.” I prefer it, so perhaps someone else will say something reasonable or not.

OMG, PBN too. what is this thread? Now I can’t say anything without a lawyer present. ”

Pursuing shortcuts to make money online

Mueller noticed that the question seemed to revolve around finding shortcuts to making money online.

He says many people are trying to do the same, some even selling tools and courses that promise success, but ultimately it’s the seller, not the customer, who makes the profit. I warned you.

He further explained that the best tools are aimed at businesses that need to manage their online presence, not individuals seeking a quick path to wealth.

Advice for aspiring SEO professionals

Mueller concluded by encouraging those aspiring to work in SEO to learn HTML, programming, and other essential skills to better understand the industry.

90% of the random tricks you come across won’t work, the other 9% will burn your site down, but if you’re lucky (it’s the same ?), you’ll come across some tricks that work for you.

If you want to go down this path, accept that most or all of what you build will eventually explode, but you’ll probably run into something worthwhile along the way.

And…after a while, you may find that actually building something of lasting value can also be intriguing. And put your experience to good use and avoid doing all slash and burn sites/spam building. ”

Above all, he stresses that a successful web presence requires more than keywords and links. Mueller strongly recommends experimenting and pushing the boundaries of his traditional SEO strategies.

Featured image created by the author using Midjourney

Source: Reddit

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/googles-john-mueller-tackles-dumb-seo-questions-on-reddit/485751/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos