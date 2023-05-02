Overview of April’s Biggest Retail Tech Roles — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





ASDA (again)

Infobip has announced a partnership with Asda to launch what is touted as the largest Rich Communication Services (RCS) business messaging traffic in the UK.

This initiative helps support messaging across the online customer journey, including order confirmations, delivery times, and replacements.

The rollout makes Asda the first major UK grocer to launch an RCS business message in the UK. It brings the power of mobile apps into the messaging platform.

This will allow Asda to reach customers through their native messaging app without any additional installations or downloads. Your message will display your logo, brand name, and link.

Lithuania’s second largest supermarket chain, IKI, has opened its second cashierless convenience store in Vilnius, following a pilot using Pixevia’s technology.

The IKI Express 24/7 store is located on the landmark White Bridge, which connects the Old Town of Vilnius with the main business district.

Part of the REWE Group, IKI plans to operate up to four autonomous stores across Lithuania by the end of 2023.

With Pixevias technology, customers enter the store by tapping a payment card, phone or watch wallet, or the retailer’s mobile app at the store door.

They can pick up items and put them back without having to scan them. Input from shelf sensors and camera video streams feeds into the Pixevias AI platform to determine exactly what each customer has selected. .

The full list of products is displayed to the customer in real time, allowing them to tap their card again to pay before leaving the store. Shoppers receive a receipt before departure.

The Pixevias platform also automatically alerts employees to items that need to be replenished on shelves and predicts when inventory will need to be reordered.

Valtech, which previously supported Nordic optical retailer Specsavers, has announced the expansion of its partnership globally.

As a consultant to Specsavers, Valtech worked with the company to optimize its approach to digitization by not only integrating the right technology for its business needs, but also by improving how it works and how it operates across different geographies. increase.

A key part of the partnership is identifying where speed and efficiency can be improved within the tech stack and advising how technology can be used to advance Specsavers’ goal of ensuring a superior customer experience. focus on

In addition, Specsavers leverages Valtechs global delivery team to ensure that it has the right people with the right skill sets to drive key aspects of its digital transformation journey.

southeastern grocery store

Southeastern Grocers (SEG), parent company of Fresco y Ms, Harveys Supermarket, and Winn-Dixie grocers, deploys employee and task management solutions from Zebra Technologies to power in-store operations.

The company selected products from the Zebras Modern Store framework with the aim of increasing employee engagement and optimizing labor productivity across its network of over 420 stores.

Leveraging this technology, SEG can now adjust its staffing model to real-time demand and automate the scheduling process. This allows the manager to spend less time back in her office and more time supporting customers and training employees.

