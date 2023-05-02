Milkman Technologies solution wins SAP Innovation Award





The Last Mile Platform provides real-time updates on delivery status and rescheduling options.

MILAN, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Milkman Technologies today announced that its Last-Mile Platform has been selected alongside EY and PwC in the Partner Paragon category of the SAP Innovation Awards 2023.

Last Mile Platforms overcome silos and inefficiencies in supply chain industries that rely on complex fulfillment networks supported by disconnected digital systems. Fully integrated with SAP Transportation Management, the platform completes operational workflow execution by adding last-mile capabilities. Embedded in SAP Commerce Cloud, the platform extends planning and routing capabilities to easily execute deliveries and manage external events such as cancellation and rescheduling requests.

“Milkman Last-Mile Platform integrates with SAP Transportation Management and SAP Commerce Cloud to provide real-time updates on delivery status and rescheduling options for companies using SAP solutions. .”

The Last Mile Platform is a flexible, efficient and green solution for last mile delivery operations, enabling organizations to:

Control costs and increase profit margins. Implement centralized and automated policies. Choose customized delivery options to improve delivery, increase efficiency, and increase first-time delivery success rates to 5% or more. Fine-grained execution facilitates the driver and saves him 11% or more in mileage by providing the ultimate recipient with up-to-date information and estimated time of arrival and requiring a signature on proof of delivery.

“We are at the intersection of sustainable consumer experiences and digital supply chains,” says Perini. “Reducing the complexity of today’s fulfillment networks for omnichannel is an exciting challenge that we look forward to.”

Milkman solutions started with the SAP.iO foundry program for resilient supply chains. The solution was then certified and listed on the SAP store. Milkman was also invited to the SAP.iO Rising Stars program.

About Milkman Technologies Launched in 2015 as a logistics carrier, Milkman has experienced the challenges of an industry that relies on complex fulfillment networks supported by disparate digital systems. Overcoming these silos and inefficiencies became our main goal. Milkman is now his leading technology provider in logistics operations, with 39 million in funding and across Europe he has over 20 customers.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. See https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are trademarks of their respective companies.

