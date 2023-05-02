AI ‘godfather’ quits job at Google after warning of ‘terrifying’ results





Often called the “godfather of AI,” Geoffrey Hinton has spent most of his career singing the hymns of artificial intelligence. But now he warns of danger.

In an interview with The New York Times, Hinton spoke about his decision to leave Google, where he co-founded Google Brain, a research team developing artificial intelligence systems.

“It’s difficult to see how we can prevent bad actors from exploiting it,” Hinton said.

Hinton joins prominent AI pioneers interested in the future of technology. In March, after ChatGPT debuted, an open letter signed by more than 1,000 people called for him to halt development of systems more advanced than ChatGPT-4 for six months.

In a tweet today, Elon Musk warned that “Even harmless reliance on AI/automation is dangerous to civilization.”

Even a benign addiction to AI/automation is dangerous to civilization if it becomes so engrossing that we eventually forget how machines work.

Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2023

Hinton has many concerns about AI. But the most pressing problem is the spread of misinformation. From deepfakes to AI-powered bots, the internet is flooded with fake photos, videos and stories. Just last week, Universal Music had to take down a fake Drake song created by AI. Most people believed he was singing.

Hinton said the confusion between reality and AI-generated content will make people “no longer able to know what’s true.”

learning too fast

Like the scientists and thought leaders who signed the open letter a few months ago, Hinton is interested in the speed at which AI technology is advancing. The competition is accelerating as tech giants such as Google and Microsoft vie for AI supremacy.

“Look at how it was five years ago and now,” said Hinton. “Take the difference and propagate it forward. It’s scary.”

smarter than humans

Hinton is one of the people responsible for developing a form of machine learning that uses artificial neural networks. He once said, “The only way to make artificial intelligence work is to do calculations in a similar way to the human brain.”

But now he worries that AI will be more advanced than the human brain.

“The idea that this could actually be smarter than a few people believed,” he told The Times. And I thought it was a long way off, I thought it was 30 to 50 years, or more, and obviously I don’t think so anymore .”

Hinton, 75, is now devoting the rest of his life to ensuring that the technologies he helped develop do not destroy civilization. Does he feel bad that he helped the Guide to the World?

“I console myself with my usual excuses. If I hadn’t done it, someone else would have,” he said.

