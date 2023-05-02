3 Easy Reseller Spreadsheet Templates for Google Sheets





Google Sheets makes it easy to meet your reseller’s inventory needs. By organizing and centralizing your data, sharing it with business partners, and customizing it as needed, Google Sheets offers a cost-effective solution to inventory management.

This article explains what you need in a good template and offers some free reseller spreadsheet templates for Google Sheets to streamline your life and increase your sales.

Why Use Google Sheets Reseller Spreadsheets?

There are several reasons to use Google Sheets to create your reseller inventory spreadsheet. Some of these are:

Organizing data: Spreadsheets are commonly used in businesses because they allow users to structure and organize items by creating columns for different categories such as item name, quantity, price, and other related information. will be By properly organizing your data, you won’t have to spend time sifting through it to find your search terms. You can also use the spreadsheet’s search function to quickly find the name of an item in your spreadsheet. Centralized Data: With an inventory template, your data is safe as all your inventory data is stored in his one file on Google’s cloud server. This also means you don’t have to read through multiple pages of physical invoices. Share: You can also share Google Sheets with your business partners using Google Sheets collaboration features. Specific permissions can be granted. You can also allow them to only view the reseller’s spreadsheet template, or make changes to the template. These changes are also saved in the version history, so you can view all individual changes. Cost-effectiveness: Google Sheets is free for small business owners and individual sellers. This saves you the cost and hassle of purchasing professional inventory management software. Sales tracking software is often very expensive, so a free spreadsheet sales template can save you a lot of extra money. Customization: The example inventory spreadsheet in Google Sheets can be customized to your needs. You can format your spreadsheet cells in visually appealing ways, and use formulas to automate many calculations. You can also add charts to your template. This can be used to visually represent the profit made.

Now you know some of the benefits of using Google Sheets. Here are 9 of the best spreadsheet templates to streamline your life.

Free Reseller Spreadsheet Template for Google Sheets

Below are three of the best reseller Google Sheets templates.

Reseller Inventory Spreadsheet Template

access template

This first spreadsheet for resellers is more suitable for those who create multiple listings for multiple items on different sites. The template is simple and uses formulas that can automate many calculations. This reseller inventory template allows you to add different categories of data. These are the product ID, product name, price, quantity, total price, listing date, and the platform the product is listed on.

The total price is automatically calculated by multiplying the price and quantity. To add a site to list items, click and drag to select the H5:J242cell range.Right-click the selected part and select[ドロップダウン]Click. Here you can edit the options under Criteria. I’ve already added spaces for the 3 options,[別の項目を追加]You can add more by clicking the button.

Sales and inventory spreadsheet template

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1mpBzj-wT7KCCQ73lXlLmGz2XxrILZEcN3Q0wTazKZBA/copy

This next template is more suitable for those who resell individual items. The format of the template is similar to the previous one, but the categories are different. You can add the name, description, item brand, and store as item identifiers. You can also add the purchase date and purchase price and the sale date and sale price. Add the sale price and purchase price, and the template will automatically calculate the profit for the item. as needed,[メモ]You can add notes to sections.

Creating an income statement for your scaling company is essential as it helps you make the right business decisions. This is a free spreadsheet income statement template for 2023.

Buyer and seller tracking spreadsheet template

access template

This free inventory spreadsheet template is perfect for resellers who want to track their products by category. This template contains four sections: Item, Seller, Buyer, and Transaction Details. In the item details section, you can add the name, brand, and condition of the item. Under Seller Details, you can add the seller’s name and contact number, as well as the purchase price and purchase date of the item. Buyer details let you add the customer’s name and contact information, the item’s sale price, and the sale date. Finally, you can see the item profit in the transaction details and add a note there.

Inventory management software can cost a lot of money, which is essential for growing your business. Instead, you can use our free inventory template for Google Sheets to track your inventory.

summary

Reselling is considered to be an efficient way to make money. Using his template from the Google Sheets reseller spreadsheet in the article above makes it a little easier. Let us know in the comments which one you chose or what you changed about it. If you find these templates helpful, check out our premium templates as well. Don’t forget to use code SSP at checkout to save 50%.

Get Premium Templates

