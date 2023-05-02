Budweiser Refreshes the World with Low-Tech Cooling Innovations





Many parts of the world are raging again this year with heat waves with maximum temperatures exceeding 43 degrees Celsius, increasing the demand for energy. But not everyone can deal with global warming in the same way. In developing countries, about 48% of these areas lack regular access to electricity. During these periods, the demand for cold drinks in these regions has increased by about 14% over the last decade. Drinking cold drinks can help reduce sweating and lower body temperature. But without electricity (lack of network, blackout, blackout, etc.), by default there is no working refrigerator, so local entrepreneurs cannot sell cold drinks.

To alleviate this problem, Budweiser and BETC Paris partnered with Frog to design and create the Bad Ground Cooler.

First sustainable refrigerator without electricity below 6°C.

The Bud Ground Cooler is inspired by ancient cooling techniques used in ancient times by the Egyptians and the Indus Valley civilization to harness the geothermal cooling properties of the ground to preserve freshness. With Bud Ground Cooler, it’s below 6C. The perfect temperature for your drink.

Frog Sustainability Engineer and Innovation and Digital Strategy Specialist Babatope Aik said: Four meters underground, where the air is refreshed by evaporation, he placed nine cylindrical clay pots to hold the drinks. New super high performance clay cylinder pot doubles his air circulation for better freshness. Fresh air below ground is further cooled thanks to the airflow passing through the 4.5 meter high mast in a process known as the Venturi effect. The cool air above flows down the pipe directly to the ground. The Bud Cooler is sustainable, he cools up to 300 drinks to 6 degrees or less. There have been many attempts to modernize the system, but this is the only one that does not require a power supply and he runs below 6C.

The Bud Ground Cooler’s design is also very practical for countries that suffer from extreme heat. With an umbrella-like top to keep out the heat, the Ground Bud Cooler is more than just a cooler, it’s the ideal place to gather and cool off from the heat. Budweiser always strives to connect business, design and technology to create a positive and sustainable long-term impact on consumers, businesses and generations.

Budweiser Sustainability and ESG Director Tim Moerman added: This way, you can promote your brand in a way that benefits your community. This is a revolutionary and fully autonomous system. As such, Budweiser has installed Budhi coolers in the most remote areas of Morocco and plans to expand to other countries such as Turkey, which has already signed the initiative.

Sadly, global warming will continue and people living in developing countries will be most affected by the climate crisis, so innovations like the Bad Ground Cooler will help those affected by extreme heat. could be a long-term sustainable solution for

*Tested in a lab in Paris, France in 2022 and confirmed in real conditions in Morocco in 2023.

