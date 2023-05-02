After discovering ChatGPT data leak, Samsung bans staff from using AI





Samsung Electronics Co. has banned the use of popular generative AI tools like ChatGPT after it discovered that its employees uploaded sensitive code to its platform, citing widespread use of such technology in the workplace. It is causing setbacks.

The Suwon, South Korea-based company notified staff of one of its largest divisions about the new policy on Monday via a memo seen by Bloomberg News. According to the documents, the company said that data sent to artificial intelligence platforms such as Google Bard and Bing is stored on external servers, making it difficult to retrieve, delete, and may eventually be disclosed to other users. I am concerned that there is

Last month, the company conducted a survey on its internal use of AI tools and said 65% of respondents believed such services pose a security risk. According to the note, a Samsung engineer accidentally leaked internal source code by uploading it to his ChatGPT earlier in April. It was unclear what the information contained, and Samsung representatives declined to comment.

Interest in generative AI platforms such as ChatGPT is growing, both internally and externally, Samsung told staff. While this interest has focused on the usefulness and efficiency of these platforms, there has also been growing concern about the security risks posed by generative AI.

Samsung is the latest big company to raise concerns about the technology. In February, just two months after OpenAI’s chatbot service sparked a storm of interest in the technology, some Wall Street banks, including JP Morgan Chase, Bank of America, and Citigroup, banned or banned its use. Limited. Italy also banned the use of ChatGPT due to privacy concerns, but has reversed its position in recent days.

Samsung’s new rules prohibit the use of generative AI systems on company-owned computers, tablets, phones and internal networks. It does not affect corporate devices sold to consumers, such as Android smartphones and Windows laptops.

Samsung asked employees who use ChatGPT and other tools on their personal devices not to submit company-related information or personal data that could reveal intellectual property. It warned that breaking the new policy could result in dismissal.

Please adhere strictly to our security guidelines. Failure to do so could result in the breach or disclosure of corporate information, which could result in disciplinary action, including termination of employment, Samsung said in a memo.

In the meantime, the company has created its own in-house AI tools for document translation and summarization as well as software development. We are also working on ways to block sensitive company information from being uploaded to external services. ChatGPT added incognito mode last month. This allows a user to block chat from being used to train her AI model.

Headquarters is reviewing security measures to create a safe environment for the safe use of generative AI to boost employee productivity and efficiency, the memo said. However, we are temporarily restricting the use of generative AI until these measures are in place.

May 2, 2023

