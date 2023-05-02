AI’s godfather resigns from Google, warns of AI dangers





The artificial intelligence pioneer, dubbed the Godfather of AI, has resigned from his position at big tech company Google so he can speak more openly about the technology’s potential dangers.

Dr. Geoffrey Hinton spent more than a decade working on machine learning algorithms at Google before stepping down. His lifelong research on neural networks reportedly earned him his nickname.

However, in a May 1st tweet, Hinton revealed that he was leaving his position at Google so I could talk about the dangers of AI.

On the NYT today, Cade Metz hinted that I left Google to criticize it. In fact, I left so that we could talk about the dangers of AI without considering its impact on Google. Google has acted very responsibly.

Jeffrey Hinton (@geoffreyhinton) May 1, 2023

In an interview with The New York Times, his most pressing concern about AI is flooding the internet with fake photos, videos, and texts to the extent that many people can no longer tell what is true. It was to be used for

Others have suggested concerns about AI technology stealing jobs. In the future, he believes AI could pose a threat to humanity by learning unexpected behaviors from the massive amounts of data it analyzes.

He also expressed concern about the ongoing AI arms race to further develop the technology for use in lethal autonomous weapon systems (LAWS).

Hinton also expressed partial regret about his life’s work.

I console myself with my usual excuses.

In recent months, regulators, lawmakers, and tech industry executives have also expressed concerns about AI development. In March, more than 2,600 tech executives and researchers signed an open letter calling for a temporary halt to AI development, citing the grave risks to society and humanity.

A group of 12 EU lawmakers signed a similar letter in April, and a recent EU bill classifies AI tools based on their level of risk. The UK is also offering her $125 million to help the Task Force for the Development of Secure AI.

AI used in fake news campaigns and practical jokes

AI tools are already reportedly being used for disinformation, with recent examples deceiving the press into publishing fake news and one outlet in Germany even using AI to fabricate interviews. Did.

On May 1, Binance shared evidence of a chatbot that claimed to be the victim of a smear campaign originating from ChatGPT and that CEO Changpeng CZ Zhao was a member of the Chinese Communist Party’s Youth Organization. bottom.

For those familiar with cryptocurrency and AI research, see the ChatGPT thread. ChatGPT pulls this thread from his fake LinkedIn profile and nonexistent @Forbes article. I can’t find any evidence that this story or LinkedIn page ever existed.pic.twitter.com/szLaix3nza

Patrick Hillman (@PRHillmann) May 1, 2023

The bot linked to a Forbes article and a LinkedIn page, claiming to be the source of the information, but the article does not appear to exist and the LinkedIn profile is not Zhaos.

Last week, a prank group deceived multiple media outlets around the world, including the Daily Mail and The Independent.

Related: Texas Scientist Develops Mind-Reading GPT-Like AI System

The Daily Mail published and later removed an article about a Canadian actor called San Von Colucci, who allegedly died after undergoing plastic surgery to make him look like a South Korean pop star.

The news came from a press release about the actor’s death, sent by an entity posing as a public relations firm and using what appeared to be an AI-generated image.

Photo sent to several media outlets claiming to be Saint von Colucci.Source: Internet Archive

In April, German media Die Aktuelle published an interview using ChatGPT to synthesize a conversation with former F1 driver Michael Schumacher, who suffered a serious brain injury in a 2013 skiing accident.

Schumacher’s family has reportedly taken legal action over the article.

Magazine: AI Eye: AI’s Biggest Leap Ever, Cool New Tools, AI Is A True DAO

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cointelegraph.com/news/godfather-of-ai-resigns-from-google-warns-of-the-dangers-of-ai The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos