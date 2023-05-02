FGCU Hockey Goalie Skates Toward PhD In Graduate School





A hockey goaltender at Florida Gulf Coast University is coordinating time at the rink with graduate school for a doctorate in nurse anesthesia.

Matthew Vivian, 34, has been lacing his skates, padding them, hitting the ice and claiming his place at the net since he learned to walk. Vivian is her favorite place.

“When I was younger, I had very few goalkeepers on the team. When I first put the pads on, I was shut out,” Vivian said. “Since then, I’ve been hooked.”

Vivian is currently the goalie for the FGCU D3 hockey team, the last line of defense. He enjoys the pressure position.

“You are zero or a hero every night,” said Vivian. [between] And my career. “

In Vivian’s burgeoning career as a nurse anesthesiologist, the pressure to keep people safe and healthy in the operating room isn’t just about winning games.

“As a goalie, you have to always be on your toes. You have to always be ready for that shot, that pass,” said Vivian. “You have to read the situation just like in the operating room. In the operating room, you are reading the vital signs. is.”

Before starting her PhD at FGCU, Vivian was called upon to help as an ICU itinerant nurse during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was in California, I was in Arizona, I was in Texas, working five 12-hour shifts a week,” Vivian said.

Hockey has been and always will be an outlet for Vivian. He came to his FGCU to get his degree. That’s his focus, but he’s poised to get back on the net.

“So start my career and see if the Panthers or the Lightning need an emergency backup goalie,” Vivian said.

Vivian’s school-first mentality caused him to miss the Eagles’ Nationals appearances last year. Vivian will graduate from his doctoral program in May 2025.

