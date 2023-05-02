Beyond Moore’s Law: Innovations in solid-state physics include ultrathin 2D materials and more





Another issue is that when many FG-FETs are placed close to each other, we want to place as many FG-FETs on the chip as possible, for example to increase the capacity of a thumb drive. Others affect neighboring devices. Using ultra-thin 2D materials minimizes this interaction while enhancing control of individual devices, resulting in high performance even when more devices are more densely packed on the chip Realize

Another approach to information storage is to use magnetic tunnel junctions (MTJs), which utilize electron spins to store data. An MTJ consists of two magnetic layers separated by a thin insulating layer. The relative orientation of the magnetic moments of the layers determines the resistance of the device. However, like FG-FETs, MTJs face challenges related to power consumption, stability, and scalability. Again, ultrathin 2D materials offer a potential solution by reducing interactions between neighboring MTJs, enabling efficient and dense data storage.

Devices based on 2D materials can offer improvements in energy and area efficiency over devices made from conventional materials, but extraordinary improvements can only be achieved by changing the computing architecture. increase. We are entering a radical new architecture known as quantum computing. Based on quantum superposition of qubits, called qubits, quantum computing generates parallel computations that deliver significant performance gains in both speed and efficiency for selected computing tasks.

The unique structural and electromagnetic properties of 2D materials that enable the efficiency gains of more conventional charge-based qubits have enabled several other new types of qubits, called spin-valley and spin-valley qubits, to be efficient. It is also possible to design

In a spin qubit, the state (on/off) properties are defined by the qubit’s electronic spin or quantum state, which is always either spin up or spin down. The state is changed by flipping the spin from top to bottom or vice versa, changing the state of the qubit and supporting qubit manipulation.

Valley qubits behave somewhat differently. Its state is determined by the electron’s momentum, not its spin. A change in electron momentum translates into a change in qubit state, which helps achieve qubit operation.

Finally, the properties of 2D materials also help realize a third type of qubit, the spin valley qubit. The state of this qubit is defined by both the electron’s momentum and spin. Because spin valley qubits combine these two degrees of freedom, they are assumed to be more resilient to decoherence, allowing longer and more complex quantum computations to be performed before quantum entanglement is lost.

Enabled by the unique properties of 2D materials, the new devices offer the potential for energy-efficient, high-performance computing and storage, enable integration beyond Moore, and open new explorations in solid-state physics and its applications. Inspiring, Pal said.

