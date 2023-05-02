Kazakhstan aims to boost production of innovative products to $5.5 billion by 2025





ASTANA QazInnovations National Agency for the Development of Innovation to accelerate innovation by increasing the company’s share to 25% by 2030 and the volume of innovative products to 2.5 trillion tenge ($5.5 billion) by 2025 and aims to facilitate technological progress, said Madiyar Abilov. Innovations at QazInnovations in an interview with Kazinform, Director of his Ecosystem Development Center.

How does Kazakhstan promote innovation?

The state offers several measures to support SMEs, large companies, innovators and start-up entrepreneurs through various state agencies, development agencies, state enterprises and holdings. Kazakhstan has established innovation centers like Astana Hub and her TechGarden across the country to facilitate the development and commercialization of new ideas.

In addition, the Tumar Venture Fund, established as part of the World Bank’s Productive Innovation Promotion Project, facilitates early financing for fast-growing start-ups.

Kazakhstan has also greatly simplified the process of registering businesses, promoting entrepreneurial activity and promoting new innovative projects.

What problems does Kazakhstan still face?

Kazakhstan needs a program to fund innovative projects and needs more money. This hinders the development of innovative projects. To encourage innovation, business angels need to be offered tax incentives.

A low level of project critical mass limits the existence of startups, reduces their exit potential, weakens the development of the stock market, limits scalability due to a small population, and limits venture funding and talent outflows. Lack of qualified professionals.

Kazakhstan also has a shortage of qualified human resources and a low culture of innovation.

Which sectors are showing the highest growth in innovation?

Kazakhstan develops innovative projects in various sectors of the economy such as energy, agriculture, healthcare, information and communication technology (ICT), space technology, transportation and logistics. In recent years, the ICT industry, such as digitalization and artificial intelligence, has been developing rapidly.

The country is taking steps to promote an innovative economy and to invest significant resources in developing its scientific and technological potential. Considering global trends and domestic capabilities, the Kazakh government’s Technology Policy Council has approved MedTech, AgriTech and GreenTech as priority areas for economic development in 2022. The state prioritizes supported projects and generally stimulates the growth of projects in Kazakhstan. these areas.

How does Kazakhstan’s innovation space compare in different regions and countries?

Kazakhstan’s innovation ecosystem is developing rapidly. Compared to other countries such as Russia, China, South Korea, Japan and Singapore, Kazakhstan’s ecosystem is at an early stage of development. The Kazakh government develops and implements measures to support innovation efforts, including tax incentives, startup subsidies, and programs to support small and medium enterprises. Kazakhstan also attracts foreign investment and technology, especially in her IT and digital economy.

How does QazInnovations work with the private sector and academia to foster innovation?

Commercializing technology and stimulating innovation is an important and timely process for domestic science. Transferring scientific progress to industry is widely supported around the world, but in Kazakhstan such a mechanism has not yet been established.

To effectively work with the private sector and academia to foster innovation, we need to ask the following questions: How to become technologically advanced, how to get the critical mass of innovation, what is missing for Kazakh scientists to become innovators, and where are the gaps?

For this purpose, we must follow the innovation formula. An innovator must be a scientist who creates ideas that generate scientific and technological innovation, but to commercialize that development and enter the market, he must also be an economist.

Only under the condition of innovators + scientists + economists can a country create and stimulate high-tech innovation.

Enhancing innovation also requires innovators and scientists to develop ideas and implement them into finished prototypes. To that end, it is essential to create a prototype laboratory, a so-called fab lab, at the university.

QazInnovations proposes including innovation courses in university programs that consist of offering training in auditing, marketing, intellectual property protection, technology transfer and acceleration.

What are the innovative products recently introduced in Kazakhstan?

QazInnovations provided a grant for Alina Group companies to purchase innovative technology and equipment to produce marble filler for Aktobe’s dry building mixes and paint products plant.

A glass services company modernized its glass processing industrial park using innovative processing technology. KazElectroMash has started producing high voltage cables from cross-linked polyethylene.

These examples show that Kazakhstan is developing innovation and technology. The introduction of new products and services helps improve the quality of life of the population.

This article was originally published on Kazinform.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://astanatimes.com/2023/05/kazakhstan-seeks-to-boost-production-of-innovative-products-to-5-5-billion-by-2025/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos