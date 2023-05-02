Gary Martin’s passion for running extends far beyond the track





Gary Martin graduated from Archbishop Wood last year as one of the most awarded high school runners in Pennsylvania history. A freshman at the University of Virginia, he still impresses on the track. But he’s also found another outlet for his love of sports and where he can reach out to people across the country. it’s writing.

Martin is a contributor to Citius Mag, an athletics media outlet. Several of his articles focus on professional or high school track and field athletes and their accomplishments. But he also frequently writes about his racing experiences. Martin explains his thought process during the race, describes his post-season adaptations to the cross-country track, and charts the transition from high school to college level, giving us a behind-the-scenes glimpse can.

I have always been interested in writing. I was a big sports fan. When I was in high school, I used to write about the 76ers and basketball. That’s why I got into it. And it kind of felt like a natural progression, Martin said.

The partnership can be traced back to last year’s Penn Relays. At the same competition where Martin set the high school mileage record, he got to know other of his Citius Mag contributors. They later approached him about the possibility of writing for a website.

Martin said it helps clear his head because he can write down his thoughts and sit back and reflect on his season and his races. I hope he can be a reference for other runners. I’ve had people reach out to me and coaches send it to kids and runners and say, ‘This has really helped me, thank you. will give you

Other writers for Citius Mag attended this year’s Penn Relays, this time to see Martins return to Franklin Field as a collegiate runner.

Personally, Martin had the fastest split of any runner in a 4xmile event, clocking 3:58.24 in the second leg. He was only one of his three runners to break the four-minute mile in Saturday’s relay, and his efforts put him in first place by the time Virginia passed the baton. I was.

In the end, Virginia narrowly missed the podium and finished fourth, but Martin still had something to celebrate. Running his sub-4-minute mile in last year’s Penn Relays in high school was one of his goals, but he fell short of his goal with his record-breaking time of 4:01.04. bottom.

Read more: Caribbean truck’s pipeline of top talent at Penn Relays is powered by this Jamaican food group

Martin accomplished the feat later in the season at the Philadelphia Catholic League Championship, becoming the first high school runner from Pennsylvania to accomplish the feat. But now he’s made it at Franklin Field in front of his hometown crowd.

Also, last year’s pen relay record is still alive. Hatboro He Horsham Senior Brian DiCola was Martin’s rival and won his High School mile in 4:11.23.

[DiCola and I] There is some connection. I think his school is 10 to 15 minutes from me.So I’m always rooting for him, Martin said. [to my record]I think he has a chance to get in there. But I was happy to see him win.

Read more: Villanova beats competition with 21st win in 4xmile competition at Penn Relays.

Martin ultimately didn’t manage to finish on the podium at Franklin Field at the Penn Relays this time around, but he still had a memorable experience and probably has something to write about.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.inquirer.com/college-sports/gary-martin-penn-relays-mile-citius-mag-running-philadelphia-20230502.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos