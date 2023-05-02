PhysicsWallah invests $10 million in innovation to open 50 ‘Vidyapeeth centers’





Vidyapeeth is a technology-integrated offline classroom that offers well-researched course materials and cost-effective in-depth training from the best teachers in India, said Prateek Maheshwari, co-founder of PW. said Mr.

Edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah (PW) announced on Monday (May 1) that it will launch 50 offline centers branded as Vidyapeeth centers across India, investing around $10 million in innovation. Announced.

The startup has opened new centers in states such as Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Karnataka. PhysicsWallah already operates 11 of his Vidyapeeth centers.

The Vidyapeeth center provides support more than 15 hours a day, and students can also escalate issues to headquarters via the PW app, said PW co-founder Prateek Maheshwari, who said Vidyapeeth has a strong focus on technology. Added that it is integrated offline. We offer well-researched course materials and cost-effective, in-depth training from India’s best faculty.

Last month also saw the first reports of this development. The edtech startup said he was looking to invest $5 million in the first phase to set up an infrastructure for school integration courses. The rest of his $5 million was then to be used for content creation, pedagogy development, and academic upgrades for schools.

PWs Vidyapeeth Center is committed to providing students with regular daily practice exercises, homework monitoring and video quizzes, which can be accessed through the parent and student dashboards.

“We aim to help parents save money they would otherwise spend on dormitory fees and other living expenses, which is usually double the tuition fee. While conducting classes and regular tests, it provides test analytics dashboards to ensure you are well prepared for competitive exams, said Alakh Pandey, Founder of PW.

Founded in 2020 by Pandey and Maheshwari, PW is primarily aimed at students preparing for engineering and medical entrance exams. The Edtech startup offers educational content in his seven languages: Hindi, English, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Kannada and Gujarati. With 39 YouTube channels he has over 22 million subscribers.

The startup claims to have achieved more than 90,000 registrations in the current academic year and aims to reach 1.5 Lakh during sessions to prepare for the JEE and NEET foundation exams, according to PTI.

PW also claims to have provided scholarships worth $12 million through the 2023-24 Scholarships and Admissions Test (SAT). Next academic year he aims to award a $20 million scholarship.

PW said in a statement that it plans to recruit over 1,200 faculty members across India in the coming days.

It should be noted that PW has managed to strengthen its books despite some internal and market challenges amidst the severe collapse of India’s edtech ecosystem.

While edtech majors such as BYJUS, Vedantu and Unacademy are struggling with deficits, PhysicsWallah reports net profit increased more than 14-fold year-on-year to INR 97.8 Cr in FY2022.

In March, there were reports that PW was in talks to raise at least $250 million at a $3.3 billion valuation.

Indian Edtech startups have laid off more than 9,000 employees since March 2022, according to Inc42’s Layoff Tracker.

