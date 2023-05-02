AI expert leaves Google, sounds alarm bells in recent interview





Geoffrey Hinton, a renowned computer scientist sometimes referred to as the “godfather of AI,” said he left Google regretting misinformation and what AI meant for people’s lives. Hinton, among many other tech luminaries, is concerned about the impact of artificial intelligence, according to an interview with The New York Times published Monday.

Hinton says the average person will be unable to tell the difference between real and AI-generated photos, videos and text, and AI will take jobs and upend not only menial tasks and computations, but more advanced careers. He said he fears the possibility.

“The idea that this could actually make people smarter — a few people believed it,” Hinton said. And I thought it was a long way off, I thought it was 30 to 50 years, or more. I’m not thinking.”

Taking the current AI trajectory one step further, Hinton fears AI could generate its own computer code, become autonomous, and weaponize itself. He said there is no way to really control or regulate AI now that it is unleashed. Companies may agree to a set of terms, but the state may continue to develop AI technology in secret and may not want to give up any grounds.

Hinton and two students built a neural network (mathematical system) that can learn new skills by analyzing existing data sets. Google acquired this company in 2013 for his $44 million. Hinton, along with his Yoshua Bengio and Yann LeCun, won his 2019 Turing Award for his work on neural networks.

“Jeff made a fundamental breakthrough in AI and we are grateful for his ten years of service at Google,” Google chief scientist Jeff Dean told CNET in an email. Stated. “I have enjoyed many conversations over the years. I miss him. I wish him all the best!”

Dean went on to say that Google was one of the first companies to publish its AI Principles and is “continuously learning to understand emerging risks while innovating boldly.”

AI chatbots like ChatGPT took the world by storm late last year by being able to answer almost any question with human-like responses. From writing a poem to writing a resume, generative AI will give you a unique and fresh response every time. It upends the Internet search paradigm of typing a query and filtering through a list of website links to find the answer. Generative AI does this by combing through vast datasets and assembling the most meaningful sentences. This is called autocorrect on steroids.

With the launch of ChatGPT, many companies have integrated AI into their products. Microsoft has revamped Bing to incorporate the same technology that powers ChatGPT. Apps like Photoshop, Grammarly, and WhatsApp are also embracing AI. Google responded by releasing its own AI-powered chatbot named Bard, but failed. And while Bard was unimpressed when compared to Bing and ChatGPT, Google is reportedly working on an AI-powered search engine. AI is likely to be a big topic at Google I/O this month and could be left behind if the company doesn’t set the flag firmly.

Microsoft also aims to ensure the responsible use of AI, and on Monday released a blog post about building guidelines internally and investing in a diverse talent pool to support future development. I’m here.

Editor’s Note: CNET uses an AI engine to create personal finance explainers that are edited and fact-checked by editors. See this post for more details.

