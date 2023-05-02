RTIH showcases key takeaways from Retail Technology Show — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





5. The metaverse is turning into the metaverse

At last year’s Retail Technology Show, rapper and angel investor Tinie Tempah said the metaverse is a great opportunity for businesses to find new customers and revenue.

The British musician said retailers and brands not currently involved or investing in the metaverse would look like those who missed the beginning of the dot-com wave and the rise of Facebook.

Tempah commented: There will be many different brands, retailers and individuals creating their own metaverse.

But in 2023, the enthusiasm waned, and the word M was barely mentioned in both conference sessions and on the exhibit floor.

When it comes to cool new tech, this year’s talk was all about ChatGPT.

In difficult times, perhaps many retailers are shifting resources away from the metaverse to other areas where rewards and benefits are more direct and obvious?

6. Omnichannel is alive and well, stores have a key role to play

Omnichannel is bigger than ever, fueled by the Covid-19 pandemic and economic uncertainty.

Polarity between affluent customers and less affluent customers looking for value in difficult times but expecting omnichannel services, according to expert roundtable organized by FreedomPay on fintech companies participating in Retail Technology Show 2023 Transformation is evident in the retail industry.

Richard Lim, CEO of Retail Economics, explains that the top 20% are doing 40% of spending.

He added that a more integrated omnichannel approach from retailers is needed to meet expectations for enhanced customer experience (CX) across all sectors.

FreedomPay research conducted in collaboration with Retail Economics and presented at the Retail Technology Show 2023 also confirms the changing CX landscape. This requires greater data mastery and interaction between retailers’ online and in-store services.

According to a UK study presented at the show, shoppers are:

We spend an extra 35 minutes per week looking for the lowest prices on non-food items compared to last year. Overall, across all sectors, UK shoppers are spending four more hours per week browsing, but buying fewer products as they struggle with the cost of living crisis.

Online retail sales volumes are declining (down 14.9% year-on-year), and as people search for deals online while conversions in brick-and-mortar stores increase, the UK shopper’s journey There is a growing view that things are getting more complicated. Non-grocery online purchases dropped 5.7% last year, according to the study.

Lim said retailers are realizing that the purpose of stores is changing as they become marketing and brand acquisition tools, especially for high net worth individuals. It was previously downsized to profitable units only.

According to roundtable panelist Hannah Regan, head of monetary policy at the British Retail Consortium (BRC), customers are not only more knowledgeable, they are also more socially conscious and more likely to attend gigs in-store. It is also segmenting with millennials who want the experience of , convert sales.

According to Chris Kronenthal, President of FreedomPays, meeting high CX expectations from a diverse customer base and sectors requires putting data at the center.

All the data has to be tied together, but he warned during a stand debate at London’s Olympia. etc.

Friction is a technical issue, added Kronenthal.

Until post-pandemic consumers download more apps, pick up online merchandise in stores, and seek out bargains they’ve heard about or been recognized when they arrive at events, they’re expecting digitally enabled services. Because it’s a bigger issue…on social media.

Therefore, it is imperative to adjust technology in today’s environment. Technology can also improve the checkout experience and tailor CX and payment options for luxury and mass markets.

With the possibility of bank payments in the open banking environment increasingly evident in the UK, plus card, cash and contactless point of sale (PoS) options, plus Buy Now Pay Raters (BNPL) Payment methods are also proliferating.

This initiative is reflected around the world, with open application programming interfaces (APIs) as a means of facilitating data exchange to power new connections between providers, consumers, payment processors, and other users. depends.

Fellow panelist Sulabh Agarwal, MD, Global Payments, Accenture, commented:

Orchestrating this complex environment will become a more common problem for retailers, banks, and others in the future as online and offline commerce converge and digital super apps rise.

A retailer’s technology assets and data mastery must be ready for the digitally-enabled, connected products they need to succeed in the 21st century, while being flexible enough to differentiate themselves in the future. Yes, Agarwal added.

He concluded that omnichannel capabilities will be a competitive advantage in the future.

