Google promises to deny lies about climate change, but ads still appear





In October 2021, Google promised to stop placing ads next to content that denies the existence and causes of climate change. This made it impossible for providers of false claims to make money on platforms, including YouTube.

Still, if you clicked on a YouTube video recently titled Leonardo DiCaprio, climate change is a hoax and the ramblings of claims that the world is cooling off after Paramount + ads for Brady’s movie 80 starring Lily Tomlin. you may have found something. Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Rita Moreno.

Some users saw an ad for Alaska Airlines before another video allegedly detailing how climate activists are distorting evidence.

According to the Coalition of Environmental Organizations and the Center for Countering Digital Hate, these are not unusual. In a report released Tuesday, researchers at the organization accused YouTube of continuing to profit from videos depicting the changing climate as hoaxes or exaggerations.

They found 100 videos with a combined total of at least 18 million views that violated Google’s own policies. They found videos with advertisements for other major brands such as Adobe, Costco, Calvin Klein and Politico. Even Google’s search engine ad appeared in front of the video claiming there was no scientific consensus about the changing climate.

This really begs the question of what Google’s current level of enforcement is, said Callum Hood, head of research at the Center for Countering Digital Hate, in an interview.

Watching videos is a time-consuming task and access to data is limited, making it difficult to assess the full extent of misinformation on YouTube, researchers say. This is probably just the tip of the iceberg, Hood added, noting what they found.

Fonda, who runs a political action committee dedicated to fighting climate change, said in a statement that YouTube will run climate hoax videos with ads to increase content legitimacy while the earth is burning. It said it would be abhorrent to violate its own policy by doing so.

Fonda said he was appalled that an ad for one of my movies would appear in one of those videos and hoped YouTube would stop the practice immediately.

According to The New York Times, ads for food delivery service Grubhub were shown multiple times before climate change denial videos. A Grubhub spokesperson said the company is working with his YouTube and other partners to prevent Grubhub ads from appearing alongside content that promotes misinformation.

YouTube spokesman Michael Aciman said in a statement that the company allowed policy discussions and debates about climate-related initiatives, but that if the content crossed the line into climate change denial, ads would be removed from those videos. said to remove the

He added that YouTube has removed ads from some of the videos the researchers reported, including one that promoted Brady’s 80.

As misinformation develops into a greater scourge online, YouTube is embracing a desire to be an open platform for diverse views and an interest in providing users with proven facts about important topics. tried to balance In recent years, the platform has cracked down on lies that the 2020 presidential election was stolen and false claims about vaccines.

When the company changed its climate change rules in 2021, advertisers and publishing partners said they were increasingly uncomfortable being shown alongside inaccurate climate content.

Google’s policies prohibit content that calls climate change a hoax or fraud, denies long-term trends that the climate is warming, or that greenhouse gas emissions or human activity contributes to climate change. Applies to content that denies

Underneath some of the climate videos the researchers found, some with ads and some without YouTube, there were context boxes with authoritative information, and the videos were false or at least dissenting. It turns out that it was known to contain certain claims. Climate change refers to long-term changes in temperature and weather patterns caused primarily by human activity, especially the burning of fossil fuels, YouTube writes, linking to a United Nations site on the topic.

An investigation by the Center for Countering Digital Hate and Climate Action against Disinformation (a global coalition of over 50 environmental advocacy groups) suggests that YouTube overlooked or ignored violating content. They identified another 100 videos that didn’t explicitly violate Google’s policies, but met the broader definition of climate misinformation that should be covered.

This indicates that YouTube is now profiting from much broader climate disinformation than is covered by its narrowly crafted policy, the report said.

Videos cited by the group come from a variety of sources, including experts, podcasters and advocacy groups.

Among them were industry giants like Exxon-Mobil. ExxonMobil has been accused of greenwashing its contribution to carbon emissions, but the video did not explicitly violate his YouTube policy. Mainstream conservative media outlets like Fox News have occasionally done so in their videos. (Fox recently fired anchor Tucker Carlson dismissed the fight against climate change as a concerted effort by the Chinese government to sabotage the United States and the West and establish themselves as world leaders. bottom.)

ExxonMobil and Fox did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Researchers found that almost every video contains ads. This meant that YouTube was making money from the content and, in some cases, paying the creators of the videos. Ad placement is an automated process. Videos on platforms are often targeted to a specific audience. This means different users will see different commercials before the same video is played.

Creators can be rewarded by YouTube as a member of the company’s partner program after reaching 1,000 subscribers and users watching 4,000 hours of video. An unknown number of videos featured climate misinformation by the program’s creators.

What makes YouTube particularly dangerous is that it makes money from each video, said Claire Atkin, co-founder of the advocacy group Check My Ads, which studies online advertising. , were not involved in this study. If someone posted this information on Facebook, they wouldn’t make any money, but if they posted a video on YouTube, they would have the opportunity to make full money on their disinformation.

She said YouTube is a powerful force in radicalizing people online and more needs to be done to control content on YouTube. The fact that they fund rather than send advertisers to sponsor climate change disinformation is yet another testament to their incompetence.

