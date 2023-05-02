Galien Foundation Nominates 2023 Prix Galien UK Awards for ‘Best Biotech Product’, ‘Best Digital Health Solution’, ‘Best Medical Technology’, ‘Best Medicine’ and Newly Added ‘Best Public Sector Innovation’ announcement





— Winners will be announced and honored at the Prix Galien UK awards ceremony in London on May 11th.

LONDON, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Galien Foundation, the premier global institution dedicated to awarding life sciences innovators, today announced ‘Best Biotech Product’, ‘Best Digital Health Solution’ has announced its nominees for the 2023 British Galien Awards. “Best medical technology” and “Best medicine”. Nominees have also been announced for the latest Prix Galien UK Awards, category ‘Best Public Sector Innovation’, which recognizes innovation funded and promoted by the UK government through the NHS and non-profit organisations. Winners will be selected by a panel of distinguished scientific leaders and announced at the Prix Galien UK Awards Ceremony on 11 May at the Natural History Museum in London.

“Each year the Prix Galien UK Awards Committee is impressed with the submissions we receive and this year was no different. It’s not an easy task to choose a winner,” said the professor. Sir Mark Walport, Distinguished Distinguished Professor of Medicine, Imperial College, Chairman of the British Grand Prix Committee. “All companies are making significant contributions to research and improving human health, and we are thrilled by the opportunity to honor them.”

Nominees for the 2023 Prix Galien UK Awards total 40 products, including products evaluated in the following categories: 17 nominees for “Best Digital Health Solution”. 11 candidates for “Best Medical Technology”. 7 candidates for “Best Medicine Award”. and his two nominations for “Best Public Sector Innovation”.

The Awards Committee was asked what was innovative during the product’s scientific development, application, or clinical utility, what was learned from the product’s clinical introduction for the future of biomedicine, and what the product was. We are investigating the effects on human health.

Best Biotechnology Product (Nominated)

Novartis Pharmaceuticals UK Ltd. (Zolgensma) Sanofi (Xenpozyme) UCB SA (Bimzelx (bimekizumab))

Best Digital Health Solution (Nominated)

Aparito Limited (Atom5) Behold.ai Technologies Limited (red dot CTH V1) BenevolentAI (The Benevolent Platform) Brainomix Ltd (e-Stroke) C2-Ai (C2-Ai) Cera Care Limited (Cera Care Smartcare Platform) Clarivate (Patient Connect ), part of Clarivate) Docobo Ltd ([email protected]) Exscientia (Exscientia’s end-to-end AI-driven precision medicine platform) Feedback Medical Ltd (Bleepa) Huma Therapeutics (Huma Therapeutic’s Cardiology Platform) ISLACARE LTD (Isla – Visual Record platform) my mhealth Limited (my mhealth) Spirit Health Group Ltd (Clinitouch Remote Monitoring Platform) StudyKIK (Study Companion Application) Tympa Health Technologies Ltd. (The Tympa System) uMotif limited (uMotif eCOA/ePRO App)

Best Medical Technology Award (candidate)

Centinel Spine (prodisc) CMR Surgical (Versius Surgical Robotic System) Contura Orthopedics Limited (Arthrosamid) DEBx Medical BV (DEBRICHEM) Elekta (Elekta Unity MR-Linac) Guardant Health (Guardant360 CDx) Ideal Medical Solutions Limited (EchoLaser SoracteLite TPLA) MED- EL (ADHEAR) Novai Ltd (Detection of Apoptosing Retinal Cells (DARC)) Panakeia Technologies LTD (PANProfiler Breast (ER, PR, HER2) or Breast Profiler) Roche Diagnostics Ltd. (cobas SARS-CoV-2 Test)

Best drug (candidate)

AOP Health (BESREMi) Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Jardiance) Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (OFEV) CSL SEQIRUS (Adjuvanated Quadrivalent Influenza Vaccine (aQIV)) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (Netherlands) BV (QINLOCK [ripretinib]) Hansa Biopharma AB (Idefirix) PTC Therapeutics International Limited (Upstaza)

Best Public Sector Innovation (Nominee)

Boehringer Ingelheim UK & Ireland (New Evidence-Based PPIE guide for supportpatient-centric innovation in the NHS, with the University of Plymouth and AHSN Network) University of Oxford (The Randomized Evaluation of COVID-19 Therapy ) [RECOVERY] clinical trials)

The Prix Galien UK Awards were launched in 1990 and 41 products have won since inception. The winner is chosen every two years by the Prix Galien UK Awards Committee, which is made up of his 14 experts in the field. The Commission includes many of Britain’s leading luminaries in health care. The distinguished committee is guided by the belief that recognizing research-driven innovation is key to improving health care in the UK and human health globally.

Prix ​​Galien UK Awards Committee 2023

Professor Sir Mark Walport Distinguished Distinguished Professor of Medicine, Imperial College London Chairman of the British Commission

Dr. Jane ADAMC, NICE Technical Evaluation Board Chair, Consultant, St. George’s NHS Trust Professor

Professor Bruce CAMPBELL Emeritus Vascular Consultant, Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital and Professor Emeritus, University of Exeter Medical School

Dr Stephanie KUKUHealth Technology Director, Senior Consultant, Hardian Health & Senior Advisor, Consultant, Digital Health and Innovation Division, World Health Organization

Professor Sudhesh KUMARD Dean, University of Warwick Warwick Medical School

Professor Robert LECHLEREmeritus Senior Vice President (Health) King’s College London

Sir Munir PIRMOHAMEDDavid Weatherall Head of Medicine, University of Liverpool, Liverpool

Dame June RAINEChief Executive, Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency

Professor Duncan Richards Professor of Clinical Therapeutics, University of Oxford

Professor Liam SMEETH Professor of Clinical Epidemiology and Director of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine

Prof. Rosalind Smith Professor of Child Health, UCL Great Ormond St. Institute of Child Health and Associate Dean of Research, UCL School of Population and Health Sciences

Professor David WEBBChristison, Professor of Therapeutics and Clinical Pharmacology, University of Edinburgh

Professor Moira WHYTE Professor of Respiratory Medicine, University of Edinburgh Sir John Crofton

Professor Elizabeth Williamson Associate Professor of Medical Statistics, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine

About the Galien Foundation The Galien Foundation promotes, recognizes and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve human health. Our vision is to impact the state of healthcare and be a catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that save lives.

With chapters in 14 countries and Africa, the Foundation oversees and directs the UK work of Prix Galien, an international awards programme, which aims to advance progress through the development of innovative medicines. Prix ​​Galien was founded in his 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galien, the father of medicine and modern pharmacology. Around the world, the Galien Prize is considered the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.

For more information, please visit www.galienfoundation.org.

