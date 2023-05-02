‘Godfather of AI’ Jeffrey Hinton Leaves Google, Warns of Layoffs, Other Dangers





Geoffrey Hinton, often referred to as the “godfather of AI,” has quit his job at Google. The departure marks a significant shift in AI development, as Hinton has banded with other critics to warn of the potential dangers of his AI, according to a New York Times report. .

The artificial intelligence pioneer created the intellectual foundation of the AI ​​systems that power today’s chatbots like ChatGPT. He has been with Google for over 10 years and has been one of the most respected speakers in the field.

In an interview with The Times, Hinton said he quit his job at Google so he could speak freely about the risks of AI. He explained that part of him regrets his life’s work: how he could prevent bad actors from using his AI for harmful purposes. I argue that it is difficult to understand.

Hinton cleared the air about Google and its role in AI development. In a tweet, the pioneer of this technology claimed that he did not leave Google to criticize it, but to speak freely about the dangers of AI without influencing Google. He claimed that Google acted “very responsibly.”

In his tweet he said: Acted very responsibly. “

This switch by Hinton marks an important step in the history of deep learning, AI, and its development. He was one of the best minds in his AI world. He played a key role in his AI-driven task breakthroughs such as speech recognition and computer his vision. In 2018, Hinton was awarded the “Nobel Prize in Computing” along with two of his other researchers.

AI has been researched and developed since the last century, but after the introduction of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, the world has witnessed an exponential rise in its capabilities. Hinton wasn’t one of those signatories calling for a pause in AI development, but he agrees that we need guardrails before we can develop smarter AI.

