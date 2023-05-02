Fear factor: Israeli startups registering abroad due to judicial coup





The agency released its own statement on Sunday after senior economists, the Bank of Israel and countless tech executives warned of the severe impact a judicial coup would have on the Israeli economy in general and the tech industry in particular. bottom. A dire warning.

According to the report, there are two alarming phenomena. First, in recent months there has been a large negative gap between the returns of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange’s technology stock index and those of the Nasdaq. The position paper shows that this gap is fueling fears that we are facing a situation where a ‘division’ occurs between global and Israeli markets. In this case, many Israeli tech companies will find it very difficult to attract investment and will be forced to close or move to other countries.

Until now, the authorities that support the Israeli government and are responsible for promoting the development of industrial research and development have remained silent on the judicial coup. But recently, the expert gathered a lot of information from various sources, resulting in a very alarming report sent to his Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Ofir Akunis.

Officials warn that the continued uncertainty caused by the judicial coup, along with the global crisis, will severely damage Israeli high-tech and mean a breakup from global industry. It is completely dependent on the global industry and the money that comes from it, the multinationals that buy companies or set up centers here, and the fact that most of the Israeli companies’ business is abroad. Such a split would be the end of Israel’s high-tech industry, the report reveals. “Governments must act proactively, reduce uncertainty and take economic action,” Innovation Authority CEO Dror Bin told his Calcalist.

The first alarming sign is the number of Israeli companies registered abroad, according to the newspaper. If most Israeli companies began their journey in the 2000s by registering in the US state of Delaware, the tech boom in Israel in recent years has driven most companies back to Israel to register their intellectual property there. I did. According to the report, by January 2023, 80% of newly established companies were registered in Israel, while in the first quarter of this year between 50% and 80% of new companies were registered abroad. I was. The report’s authors estimate that over 80% of new companies founded by Israeli entrepreneurs are registered abroad.

The trend of changing locations of corporate incorporation is worrisome, largely due to the growth of the local high-tech industry and potential future damage to the Israeli economy. This is because high-tech industries are characterized by higher than average employee growth and high employee productivity. This aspect may also be reflected in the future erosion of the government’s tax base. Its size is close to a quarter of Israeli business output, and he is one of the major contributors.

Another worrying sign is the local stock market. The Nasdaq is the best predictor of the state of tech. When it goes up, the industry thrives and vice versa. A position paper issued by the Treasury in the past stated that there was an almost perfect correlation between Nasdaq’s growth and the amount of investment in Israel. However, the Tel Aviv tech index and the Nasdaq have shown very different moves in 2023. Since the beginning of the year, the TA Technology Index has provided zero returns, while the Nasdaq 100 Index is up about 20%, the report says.

Moreover, the level of correlation is very high, with tech vacancies correlating with the performance of the Nasdaq index and venture capital investments with a lag of one quarter. In light of this, we can expect growth to pick up and more vacancies for Israeli tech companies in the coming months. But Israel has seen an alarming rise in the number of layoffs in recent months and the closure of key development centers. The continuation of this trend proves that inequality is beginning to widen.

“After conversations with funds, entrepreneurs and companies over the past few weeks, we have seen some very disturbing signs. We can see the investment funds start to move.Binh said funds will run out and it will be difficult for entrepreneurs too.Whether the global crisis or the regional crisis will have a greater impact, Binh said. The situation is not clear. There are no data showing a crisis in Israel. But the performance of Israeli stocks and the establishment of Israeli companies abroad suggests that we are on the threshold of a possible crisis. it is clear.”

The IIA lists five different steps it recommends to limit the damage.

Our report won’t change the political map, but it should lower the uncertainty. Passing a high-tech law passed by the previous government with tax incentives that are highly relevant to this crisis could be a possible first step. Growing companies have incentives to make acquisitions or gain endorsements from angel investors, he said.

Other steps include: Consider the need to update the regulatory environment, including incentives to encourage investment in Israeli technology companies, to raise the level of Israeli investment in these companies; start-ups to register their intellectual property in Israel; assess the need to update incentives for technology infrastructure; accelerate the implementation of multi-year government programs (such as national programs) for technology infrastructure;

Why would a government agency issue a report whose sole purpose is to challenge the government?

Bin: “This is a snapshot of what is happening here and it is our duty to make it public. We are not part of the protest, we are part of the government and want to reduce the damage.” I think.”

Can Israel’s high-tech survive if reforms are passed?

“There is a difference between risk and uncertainty. Investors know how to put a price on risk, but they do not know how to put a price on uncertainty. Our current situation is one of uncertainty, creating a very uncomfortable situation for investors.”

Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology Ofir Akunis said: High-tech is an international trend that has been going on for a year, but that does not prevent finance, innovation and economic ministries from taking action to preserve and strengthen high-tech as the crown jewel of the Israeli economy. do not have.”

