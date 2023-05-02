Artificial Intelligence Pioneer Leaves Google, Warns About Technology’s Future





The “Godfather of AI” warns about the technology he created.

Artificial intelligence pioneer Jeffrey Hinton joins a list of experts who share concerns about rapid advances in artificial intelligence. He speaks candidly about his concerns and future prospects with technology.

In an interview with The New York Times, Hinton said it’s hard to see how it could prevent bad actors from exploiting it.

Hinton is concerned that future versions of technology pose a real threat to humanity.

The idea that something like this could actually be smarter than a few people believed, he said in an interview. And I thought it was pretty out of the way. I thought it would be 30 to 50 years, or more. Obviously, I no longer think about it.

Geoffrey Hinton at Google headquarters in Mountain View, California (Noah Berger / AP file)

Hinton, 75, is best known for the rapid development of deep learning, which uses mathematical constructs called neural networks to extract patterns from large data sets.

Like other experts, he believes the race among Big Tech to develop stronger AI will only escalate into a global race.

Hinton tweeted Monday morning that he felt Google acted responsibly in developing AI, but had to leave the company to speak out.

Jeff Dean, senior vice president of Google Research and AI, said in an emailed statement: I have deeply enjoyed many of our conversations over the years. As one of the first companies to publish AI Principles, we remain committed to our responsible approach to AI. We continually learned to understand new risks while innovating boldly.

Hinton is a notable member of an engineering group that has publicly spoken out about unlimited development and release of AI.

story continues

Center for Humane Technology co-founders Tristan Harris and Aza Raskin spoke with Nightly News host Lester Holt in March about their concerns about AI.

We want AI to enrich our lives. In an interview, Harris said AI could work for people, work for the good of humans, cure cancer and help find solutions to climate change. . We can have AI and research labs applied to specific applications that advance those fields. But when we were in an arms race to deploy AI to every human on the planet as quickly as possible with as few tests as possible, it’s not a formula that works.

An open letter from the Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence, signed by 19 current and former academic leaders, was published last month to raise public awareness of the risks surrounding AI and the need for cooperation to mitigate some of those concerns. warned.

We believe AI will become more and more transformative in healthcare, climate, education, engineering, and many other areas. At the same time, we are aware of advances in AI, such as the potential for AI systems to make errors, provide biased recommendations, threaten privacy, and empower or influence bad actors with new tools. We are aware of the limitations and concerns. At work.

Hinton, along with scientists Joshua Bengio and Yann Lucan, won the 2019 Turing Prize, known as the technology industry’s version of the Nobel Prize, for their advances in AI.

Hinton, Bengio and Lucan were open about their concerns about AI, but they were less open about AI’s potential, such as detecting health risks earlier than doctors or issuing more accurate weather warnings about earthquakes and floods. I was optimistic.

One thing is clear: the technology we develop can be used for enormous amounts of benefit, affecting hundreds of millions of people, Hinton previously told The Associated Press.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/artificial-intelligence-pioneer-leaves-google-184641425.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos