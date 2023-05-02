‘Godfather of AI’ Geoffrey Hinton quits Google, talks about the dangers of artificial intelligence





Hello research paved the way for current AI systems like ChatGPT

Geoffrey Hinton, often referred to as the “Godfather of AI” on Monday, resigned from his job at Google last week and admitted to speaking out about the dangers of the technology he helped develop. In a statement to the New York Times, Hinton, 75, announced he had resigned from Google, saying he now regrets his job.

Hinton tweeted that he quit his job at Google so he could speak freely about AI risks.

In his tweet he wrote: Acted very responsibly. “

On the NYT today, Cade Metz hinted that I left Google to criticize it. In fact, I left so that we could talk about the dangers of AI without considering its impact on Google. Google has acted very responsibly.

Jeffrey Hinton (@geoffreyhinton) May 1, 2023

In an interview with the BBC on Monday, he said: than us.

In particular, Hinton spent over ten years at Google and was one of the most respected speakers in the field.

According to the NYT, the trio have created an algorithm that can analyze photos and identify common elements such as dogs and cars. One of his students who worked on the project with him now works as his chief scientist at OpenAI.

His pioneering work on neural networks formed the artificial intelligence systems that power many of today’s products, such as ChatGPT, reports CNN. But he told his BBC that chatbots could soon surpass the level of information held by the human brain.

“Right now, what we’re seeing is GPT-4 surpassing humans in the amount of general knowledge it has, and surpassing humans in the long run. In terms of reasoning, it’s not that good. But it already does, it’s simple reasoning, and given the speed of progress, we expect things to get better very quickly, so we should worry about that.

In an interview with The Times, Hinton expressed concern about the potential for AI to create a world where jobs are lost and many people “don’t know what the truth is.”

“It’s hard to see how we can prevent bad actors from exploiting it,” he added. He also expressed concern about the spread of fake images and text.

Hinton also cited age as a reason for the decision. “One was that I am 75 years old, so it was time to retire. If not, they will be more reliable.

