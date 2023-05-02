AI’s godfather leaves Google, issues dire warnings about technology’s future





Geoffrey Hinton, known as the Godfather of AI, left Google after issuing a terrifying warning about the dangers technology poses.

Geoffrey Hinton spent over ten years at Google, developing the technology that paved the way for current AI systems such as ChatGPT. However, he decided to leave the company to raise alarm about the dangers of artificial intelligence.

He told The New York Times that he regrets his contribution to the field.

In the short term, he fears the technology means people will be unable to know what’s true due to the spread of fake images, videos and texts.

But in the future, AI systems may eventually learn unexpected and dangerous behaviors, and such systems will eventually power killer robots. He also warned that technology could cause harmful disruptions to the labor market.

The idea that this thing could actually be smarter than a few people believed, he said. But most people thought it was off the mark. And I thought it was pretty out of the way. I thought it would be 30 to 50 years, or more. Obviously, I no longer think about it.

He warned that regulations are needed to keep companies like Google and Microsoft out of dangerous competition. These companies may already be secretly working on dangerous systems, he suggested.

He said he doesn’t think they should expand this further until they figure out if they can control it.

Dr. Hinton isn’t the first artificial intelligence expert to sound the alarm about the dangers of the technology they’ve built. In recent months, two major open letters warned of the serious risks they pose to society and humanity, and were signed by many who helped create them.

Like many others, Dr. Hinton said the development of technologies such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard made him more concerned about the risks of the technology over the past year. His perspective changed when he came to believe the system was starting to work in ways the human brain couldn’t.

What’s happening in these systems may actually be much better than what’s happening in the brain, he told The New York Times.

This trend is likely to increase in the future as companies further refine and train their AI systems. He fears the system will become more dangerous as they do so.

Look at how things were five years ago and how they are now, he says of technology. Take the difference and propagate it forward. That’s scary.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/tech/geoffrey-hinton-godfather-of-ai-leaves-google-b2330671.html

