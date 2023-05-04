Merged Futures 5: Digital Northants’ Fifth Annual Free Tech Showcase





business and license

May 4, 2023

At Merged Futures 5, the fifth annual tech innovation showcase event hosted by Digital Northants, the startup gaming company behind virtual reality that powers archeology enablement and healthcare will tell a story in a series of digital stories. It contains.

Merged Futures returns to the Learning Hub at the University of Northampton Waterside Campus on Friday, June 30th. As with all Digital Northants events, entry is free.

Celebrating Northamptonshire’s innovators, educators and entrepreneurs, the event brings together people from all walks of life interested in digital, technology and innovation to share ideas and inspire.

It is also an opportunity for the business community to discover the University of Northampton’s innovative teaching methods, student-developed skills and the possibility of partnering and collaborating with the university in a variety of fields.

Merged Futures is a great event to celebrate the digital innovations happening around us. It’s a great opportunity for people from all backgrounds and sectors to come together to learn new things, make new connections and see what’s happening in the local scene.

Many new connections have been made at previous events and many new collaborations to help drive the digital economy forward. We want Northamptonshire to become a county for digital start-ups and we want them to have the support to grow.

Cllr David Howes, Executive Member, North Northamptonshire Councils, Head of Digital Technology Northamptonshire is a forward-thinking county, home to hundreds of entrepreneurs and innovators. Events like this provide us with the ideal opportunity to make new connections, share best practices, and drive change together. Mr. Dan Lister, WNC Minister for Economic Development, Town Center Revitalization and Growth Private lives around the world, with new announcements about the latest gadgets, gizmos and programs that are part of our daily lives.

Global digital technology is advancing at an accelerating pace and here at the University of Northampton we look forward to bringing industry and academia together to explore new applications of digital technology in industry, education, transport, business, culture and more. I was.

Experts from all over the country are expected to attend, and there will be a number of wide-ranging presentations and demonstrations by academic and industry colleagues from various disciplines.

John Sinclair Dean of the School of Arts and Sciences

The keynote will be hosted by local tech entrepreneur Steve Walsh and will explore how innovation works and how companies can build a culture of innovation within their teams.

The Royal & Derngate theater and urban sports venue Adrenaline Alley will also be attending the event to discuss how technology is powering business.

The event will take place on Friday, June 30, 2023 from 10am to 4pm at the University of Northampton’s Learning Hub.

Find out more and book your free tickets online.

