We are far from human-level AI, says early DeepMind investor





This photo illustration shows the ChatGPT logo in its Washington, DC office on March 15, 2023.

Stephanie Reynolds | AFP | Getty Images

Despite rapid advances in technology, we have yet to reach human-level artificial intelligence, according to an early investor in research institute DeepMind.

“When it comes to artificial general intelligence, OpenAI, ChatGPT, etc., it’s like saying we’re jumping to the moon,” Humayun Sheikh, a founding investor in AI startup DeepMind, now owned by Google, told CNBC in an interview. . .

“We’ve made a giant leap, but we’re not on the moon yet.”

Sheikh, who held a roughly 1.3% stake in DeepMind in 2011, says that while large-scale language models (LLMs) such as those developed by Microsoft-backed OpenAI are impressive, so-called artificial general intelligence (AGI) said to be many light years away from

AGI is often referred to as the Holy Grail of AI. It’s a virtual system that can complete any task on a human level.

This is very important. Google wasn’t born yet, but Yahoo was born.

Humayun Shake

CEO of Fetch.ai

Humayun, co-founder of AI and blockchain startup Fetch.ai, said, “This is exactly how I compare AGI to all the large language modeling companies that are emerging.

“They are very limited. How we actually get them to do certain things is just beginning.”

“This is very important. Google wasn’t born yet, but Yahoo was born,” he added.

His comments came as Google’s parent company, Alphabet, merged DeepMind with Google Brain, part of the research arm of the US internet giant.

Google competes with Microsoft and other tech companies in AI. Microsoft has made great strides with its investment in OpenAI and the incorporation of the company’s LLM technology into his Bing browser and other products.

Earlier this week, DeepMind founder Demis Hassabis told The Wall Street Journal that some form of AGI might be possible “within the next few years.”

Sheikh said he has “great respect” for Hassabis, who is “well aware of the ethics of AI.”

“One of the first things he always raised was how do we control it? How do we set that boundary and keep the AI ​​from going out of control? It was,” Sheikh said.

Google acquired DeepMind for $500 million in 2014, looking to bolster its business by doubling down on AI to fend off threats from OpenAI to its core search unit. In his March, Google launched Bard, its own chatbot to replace ChatGPT.

The great potential of AI is seen in its ability to generate entirely new content from user prompts. People have used this technology to create everything from poetry to quirky images to movie trailers, and kids are using it to help with their homework.

But experts have expressed concerns about the risks of sophisticated AI, with a group of technology leaders such as Elon Musk and Steve Wozniak suggesting that OpenAI’s latest version of AI at scale, GPT-4, is more advanced than GPT-4. It calls for a six-month ban on AI development. Language processing software.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/05/04/were-far-from-human-level-ai-early-deepmind-investor-says.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

