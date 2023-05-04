Criminals use common security features to access bank accounts Action News Jax





JACKSONVILLE, FL — Phone thefts are on the rise across the county. But scammers are stealing your smartphone. It’s just all the data on your smartphone. This is called sim swapping and it can empty your bank account once it’s done.

Consumer advisor Clark Howard spoke with a cybersecurity expert who explained that this kind of theft can be an inside job. Telco employees sell customer data on the dark web. Clark has learned that there are ways to protect himself.

Two-factor authentication is a popular security feature for protecting your information. Codes sent to your mobile phone to access your bank accounts, credit cards, and retirement benefits confirm that you’re logged into your account and not a thief. Criminals are now exploiting this security feature to steal your eyes. It’s called sim swapping.

That is where attackers control your phone number in several different ways. FBI analyst Willis McDonald explained. MacDonald specializes in cyber threats.

McDonald told Howard that there have been many times when criminals have been working with phone company employees. Plan your attack.

A trusted individual, who may be a mobile operator contractor, could exploit this vulnerability to take away service. And you won’t know until you wake up the next day, Howard said.

This is exactly how it works, McDonald said.

According to MacDonald, the criminal market offers SIM replacement services ranging from $900 to $10,000, depending on who you swap SIMs with.

Someone like Clark Howard is probably closer to $10,000. McDonald said the average citizen would probably get $900. Howard gave examples of personal information being sold online.

Howard said there are three steps you can take to protect yourself. First, call your provider and ask them to add enhanced security features to your account, such as requiring more information before making a swap. Then hardware he gets a key or token. Hardware such as the YubiKey and Google Titan keys, McDonald said, allows his tokens to use pieces of hardware to actually log into accounts instead of passwords or text. Third, if the provider doesn’t allow the use of hardware keys, both Howard and McDonald suggest rolling code authenticators, such as those from Microsoft and Google, are the next best thing.

Verizon shared this link advising customers to protect against SIM swaps.

T-Mobile statement:

SIM swaps are an industry-wide issue that all wireless providers are grappling with. T-Mobile has invested heavily in measures to protect customers from SIM swaps and other fraudulent activities, including account takeover protection, number transfer PIN, two-factor authentication, free fraud protection with Scam Shield, SIM protection, and a security dashboard. are investing in Customers can take other measures to protect their online accounts, such as using unique and strong passwords, resetting PINs and passwords frequently, and watching out for unexpected calls and texts. There is additional information outlined here. For more information on SIM swaps, see his website at CTIA (here). It also includes tips on how to protect yourself.

