Google announces eight new top-level domains, including one for lawyers





Google has announced the release of eight new Top Level Domains (TLDs). Two top-level domains based on file extensions, one with potentially high commercial potential for law firms, the other useful for academic researchers, and two top-level domains based on security

top level domain

Eight new top-level domains (TLDs) are suitable for different purposes.

The eight new TLDs are:

.dad .phd .prof .esq .foo .zip .mov .nexus

.mom domains have been available for registration since 2015.

I can’t help but wonder why it took so long for .dad domains to emerge. Whatever your reason, here’s your chance to buy WorldsGreatest.dad!

How much does a new top level domain cost?

Domain names can be registered from May 3, 2023.

Starting next week, the price will drop in 6 steps until reaching a base price of $30 per year on May 10th.

The sooner you register your domain name, the more it will cost.

So the most valuable domains will cost more in the beginning.

Six pricing tiers for Google’s domain registrars:

Phase 1 – May 3rd at 12:00pm $11,500 + $30/year Phase 2 – May 4th at 12:00pm $3,500 + $30/year Phase 3 – May 5th at 12:00pm $1,150 + $30/year Phase 4 – May Phase 5 – May 8th at 12:00pm $125 + $30/yr General Availability – May 10th at 12:00pm $30/yr .Esq Top Level Domain

The word esquire is a title used for attorneys in the United States.

Tite is used after their name, generally indicating that they are lawyers who have passed the court in that state.

As such, the .esq TLD is particularly suitable for use by US attorneys.

Perhaps the TLD with the most commercial potential is the .esq TLD. Esq is short for esquire, a title given to lawyers.

Domain names with keywords are great for quickly telling users what your website is about.

Locally based legal services can use domain names that include geographic areas and their fields to quickly communicate that a business serves a user’s area.

However, many of the most desirable legal domains with meaningful words are already in use.

As such, the .esq TLD may offer an opportunity to acquire a domain name worthy of a lawyer.

Many desirable domain names are now available.

However, it is available at the early access price. That means at least $11,500 to enroll and $30 a year after that.

Here are some examples I found this afternoon.

Here is another available domain:

Some might think that a domain name that exactly matches your target keyword will help you rank.

But it’s not.

An exact match keyword domain name is not required for ranking on Google.

Hartzer Consulting CEO Bill Hartzer (LinkedIn) said:

“Inevitably, many will question whether Google will give these new TLDs extra ranking weight.

I believe all TLDs have the potential to be ranked, and I don’t see any reason for Google to give weight to specific TLDs or domains using TLDs that Google provides as a registrar. . “

Important for ranking purposes are content and external signals such as links.

The value of exact match keyword domains lies in the unique way they stand out among other listings on search engine result pages (SERPs).

It can also improve conversion rates because your keyword domain matches what users are searching for. This allows you to attract visitors who are better suited to what your website offers.

Jeff Ferguson (LinkedIn), CEO, Digital Amplitude. An adjunct professor at UCLAA said of his new TLD:

“The phd, prof, esq set is an interesting combination for a professional set.

As an adjunct professor at UCLA, I find that kind of thing useful in many ways. “

Where are TLDs most likely to cause security problems?

Two TLDs that seem problematic are the .zip and .mov TLDs.

Dot zip and dot mov are file extensions. One for compressed files and the other for video format file extensions. Importantly, these types of file extensions are used to deliver Trojans and malware.

Jeff agreed, commenting that creating TLDs based on file extension seemed like an “odd choice”.

he said:

“Why would they do something for an existing extension?”

Nonetheless, many of these new TLDs offer a rare opportunity to register an elusive domain name that could serve commerce, professional purposes, or even gifts (in the case of .dad TLDs). increase.

Read the official announcement from Google:

8 New Top Level Domains for Dads, Graduates and Technicians

Featured image by Shutterstock/Luis Molinero

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/google-domain-registrar-new-tlds/485971/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos