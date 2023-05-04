‘This is Pakistani technology’: Local innovation to clean roads goes viral





“Jugaad” is not just for India. The innovation that cleans rural roads in Pakistan is proof of that. The device consists of something like a tractor with extensions attached to the back to support the huge wings. However, the date this video was taken is unknown.

The video was shared in a recent post on LinkedIn by Omer Alvie, Marketing Director of UAE-based business consulting and services firm Beyond Borders. Sharing a video, Alvie notes that it is very remarkable that people living in rural areas come up with his machine, a device intended to solve everyday problems, even with modern tools and metals. do not use either.

This is serious business, regardless of the humorous comments in the video. Being able to invent machines and make innovations work without the use of metal and modern tools is actually quite remarkable and admirable and this human resource It shows the amazing opportunities available to us by leveraging to solve the world’s problems. The most pressing issue, he says, is Alvie.

He further said that this innovation is an example of the tremendous opportunities that can be harnessed by harnessing this human resource to solve some of the world’s most pressing problems. , noted the lack of innovation around the world and advised people to seize this opportunity.

Alvie said at the time of approval: Innovation is in short supply around the world. Here you can literally see people throwing trash in the street. A word to the wise. Please take this opportunity!

Like Alvie, LinkedIn users were impressed with this innovation from Pakistan. One user wrote:

Another user said that solutions to everyday problems should be simple and adaptable according to the situation. , keep it simple

Earlier in the day, a Pakistani video of a family using extreme jugaad to keep a child in a car went viral on social media platforms. Commuters were stunned when they spotted a car with a hood attached to it driving down the road. The video shows three children stuffed inside a container attached to the rear bumper of the car.

The video offended an Instagram user, who said the car owner should be arrested for endangering the child. They also expressed concerns about road safety and urged relevant authorities to take action.

