Google’s Downtown West Reflects Silicon Valley’s Problems





Reports of Google’s decision to shut down its Downtown West project in downtown San Jose sent shockwaves through the city of San Jose and the rest of Silicon Valley. But this is his one high-profile example of the market predicament that will prevail throughout 2023.

The Downtown West development near Diridon Station was to include 4,000 homes, 7.3 million square feet of offices, 500,000 square feet of shops and restaurants, a community center and 15 acres of parkland. Its economic impact was estimated at $19 billion.

Like all major cities, downtown San Jose continues to struggle to get employees back into the office, said Craig Petersen, office and R&D specialist at brokerage Kidder Matthews. Remote work has been around longer than most of us thought possible.

The continued remote work halted a development pipeline that was launched before Google paused, but the search giant’s decision didn’t help, Petersen explained. Completion of his BART expansion in San Jose was also delayed to 2034, he added, and Google really wanted his BART to service that project.

When the pandemic arrived, all new development was put on hold and not even started, not just Google’s projects, but due to very high office vacancy rates, Petersen said. Starting a project with high office vacancy is crazy.

Developer Boston Properties has canceled two office projects in Santa Clara, notifying them that they may not be able to move forward until the tenants are under contract. Together, the two projects will bring approximately 2 million square feet of office space to Santa Clara.

We’re assessing market conditions monthly to see where the demand (and) supply (and) is, and once we have more clarity on rents, we’ll decide whether to proceed or wait for a pre-lease, Boston. ‘s Aaron Fenton Property says for both Santa Clara Crossing and Platform 16.

The New York-based Related Companies, which is owned by Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, was due to launch a large-scale related Santa Clara project in 2020, but it has yet to begin. The association says it plans to break ground this year, but no word on a specific date has been announced.

Associated Santa Clara is a 9 million square foot project featuring approximately 6 million square feet of office space across from Levi Stadium, home of the 49ers.

In San Jose, Google will continue its 10- to 30-year Downtown West project. However, the company has not decided when it will resume development. We work to ensure that real estate investments meet the future needs of hybrid workforces, businesses and communities. A Google spokesperson told The Real Deal that they are committed to San Jose long-term and believe in the importance of development as they consider how best to proceed with Downtown West. rice field.

As recent statistics show, Google’s reassessment of office needs reflects a larger shift in the market. Occupancy rates for Silicon Valley offices, which include both vacant and subleasable offices, fell in the first quarter, compared with 16% at the end of last year and 17.7% in the first quarter of 2022, according to data collected by It climbed to 19.5% in the quarter. Kidder Matthews.

Many tenants have reduced their office requirements, with renewal activity becoming the main driver of market activity, the report said.

The Ashing rate fell to $4.60 in the most recent quarter, compared to a 6.9% drop from $4.94 in Q4 2022. Kidder said landlords are starting to cut rates to combat rising vacancies and vacancies.

A clear example of the woes of the Silicon Valley office market is declining sales volumes. Area sales decreased more than 50% year-over-year from 460,000 square feet to 228,000 square feet. With nearly 700,000 square feet of office space sold in the fourth quarter of 2022, the quarterly decline is even more severe.

Another stress point in the market stems from the failures of local banks, starting with Silicon Valley Bank in early March. SVB held his $2.6 billion commercial loans, 21% of which was for offices. SVB was acquired by North Carolina-based First Citizens Bank two weeks after he became trustee.

In its annual report, the SVB said that given the economic uncertainty and the residual impact of the pandemic on retail, hotels and offices, commercial secured loans are at higher risk of default compared to other types of loans. said it is possible.

read more

Google is expected to hold onto the Downtown West project and advance it as the market changes. But the effects of the recession could last for some time, and investors need to be patient.

It may take years for the economy to recover, but there are big rewards for those who are patient with the office market, says Kidder’s report.

