bne IntelliNews – Uzbekistan’s President Tech Awards seek to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship amid booming country’s IT sector





In a move to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship, Uzbekistan has launched the President Tech Award, an annual competition that recognizes and rewards the best startups in digital technology projects. With a total prize pool of $1,000,000, the winner in each category will receive cash prizes of up to $100,000, with second place and her third place winning $50,000 and $30,000 respectively.

The competition is divided into two main areas, each with its own category. The first areas include technologies based on artificial intelligence, digital technologies in social fields, ICT and cybersecurity, entrepreneurship and fintech, computers and mobile games. The second area is the Hackathon Grand Prix, where the team has 72 hours for him to digitally create his solution.

To be eligible for this award, participants must be under the age of 30 and be a Uzbek citizen or a foreigner who is a resident employee of the IT Park. Form a team of 3-8 people for the main area and 3-5 people for the special area. Participants can only participate in her one category of choice in both areas. Participation is free and registration will open soon.

The judging process will be handled by an independent organization with extensive international experience in startup development, ensuring transparency and fairness throughout the competition. Winners in the main categories will be determined by popular vote, and the winner of the Hackathon Grand Prix will be selected by an independent organization.

The competition will run in five stages and will be open for submissions from May 1st to July 1st. There will be a preliminary selection from July 1st to July 25th, and an online judging of the selected projects from September 5th to October 5th. Offline Judging, or Demo Day, will be held from November 5th to November 10th, and the winner will be announced between November 20th and December 25th.

The President Tech Award is a great opportunity for young entrepreneurs from Uzbekistan to showcase their talent and be recognized for their innovative ideas. With a generous prize pool and expert judging process, the competition promises to inspire a new generation of digital innovators in the country. Uzbekistan has made great strides in the IT sector in recent years, with the World Bank claiming the country is undergoing an unprecedented economic and social transformation.

The launch of the President Tech Awards in Uzbekistan has contributed to the country’s major IT development impetus and growing young population, with more than 60% of the population under the age of 30. As one of the fastest growing countries in Central Asia, Uzbekistan has invested heavily in its technology sector to foster innovation and entrepreneurship, including one million Uzbek programmers driving it. Due to Uzbekistan’s young and large population, there is a large pool of tech-savvy talent to drive the country’s digital transformation, with over 30,000 students graduating from his IT-related courses at technical colleges across the country. I’m here.

The President Tech Awards provide a platform for these young entrepreneurs to showcase their skills, promote their startups, get their innovative ideas recognized, and ultimately contribute to the nation’s ongoing IT development drive. To do. The President Tech Award aims to further attract Uzbek youth to his field of IT and motivate them to succeed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.intellinews.com/uzbekistan-s-president-tech-award-looks-to-encourage-innovation-and-entrepreneurship-as-country-s-it-sector-booms-277606/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos