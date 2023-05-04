Spring Budget sets direction for UK medical device regulatory reform





Peter Rudd-Clarke, Regulatory and Litigation Partner for Osborne Clarke’s Life Sciences and Healthcare team, outlines what recent reforms from the budget mean for the UK drug and device regulatory system.

In his spring budget proposals submitted last month, Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt announced reforms to the UK’s medicines and medical technology regulation. To position the UK as a global hub for innovative products, the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has secured additional funding to accelerate access to new products, and manufacturers have reached out to foreign regulators. You will be able to take advantage of approval from

Outlining how the funding will change the MHRA’s role, the Prime Minister said it will receive an additional $10 million over the next two years and will provide “the world’s fastest and easiest MHRA for companies seeking rapid market access.” regulatory approval”. Patient groups expect additional funding to the MHRA to facilitate access to innovative treatments, and manufacturers are concerned about whether regulatory reform will make the UK a more attractive place to launch products. would be interested.

foreign approval

Expedited drug approval was also introduced, and the budget will allow the MHRA to “explore partnerships with credible international bodies, such as those in the United States, Europe and Japan, to provide easy and expedited approval for approved drugs and technologies. I’m sure you’re considering it. From 2024”

In the House of Commons, the prime minister went further, saying the MHRA would move to a new model, allowing for “in many cases near-automatic approval of drugs and technologies” already approved by regulators in jurisdictions such as the US, Europe, etc. and Japan.

In the UK, there are currently bottlenecks in medical device approval due to a lack of capacity in the UK system’s accreditation bodies and post-Brexit budget cuts to the MHRA. The Government has therefore taken these practical steps to ensure that foreign approvals ease the pressure on UK institutions and ensure that the UK has sufficient supplies of medicines and medical equipment. It is considered to be of high potential.

Giving manufacturers an alternative route could actually mean avoiding the UK system to a large extent. The question arises in the UK as to whether there is

New approval process

Additionally, from 2024, the MHRA will introduce new approval processes for the most “impact” innovative medicines and devices, such as cancer vaccines and artificial intelligence treatments for mental health. This is expected to accelerate access to treatment for patients and further the successes associated with rapid approval of the UK’s COVID-19 vaccination.

Following the budget, the MHRA has released a long-awaited response to consultations on the regulation of clinical trials in the UK. In it, they outline that measures will be put in place to streamline clinical trials “to find innovative ways to bring new treatments to patients more quickly and effectively.” , reiterated the point of rapid approval across the regulatory system. This includes the requirement to publish a summary of results and share trial results with participants within 12 months of study completion. Additionally, the review of a clinical trial application must normally be completed within 30 days, and it can take up to 10 days for a decision to be made after the MHRA receives final information.

Given that there has been no reform in this area for more than 20 years, this reform of UK regulation of clinical trials will strengthen the government’s commitment to expedite the approval of medicines and devices in the UK. This further announcement will be undoubtedly welcomed by patient groups who may benefit from faster access to new therapies, as well as manufacturers who can bring their products to market faster using new flexible clinical trial processes. will be done.

Technology review innovation promotion regulation

The draft budget was preceded by the publication of an interim letter by Sir Patrick Vallance (Chief Scientific Advisor to the UK Government), stating that the UK’s ambition was to create a “progressive British It is a simple regulatory pathway for businesses to get involved.” He added that the MHRA and NICE are working together to provide mutual approval of products that have already been approved by trusted international partner organizations. He said a broader approach should be adopted.

The government’s budget reflects these actions outlined in Vallance’s letter, but Vallance expects to complete a more complete report in early May. In this report, Vallance will provide further recommendations to governments, including recommendations on how “artificial intelligence applications can play a role in supporting human health conditions.” He said he expects to be included.

what next?

Industry will be interested to see how the government responds to Vallance’s further recommendations, which were released later this year, and whether the government and the MHRA will encourage further reforms in drug and medical technology regulation. increase. His AI white paper for the UK government, published on 29 March, also gives the MHRA the flexibility to follow innovative regulatory approaches, and should Vallance recommend that the government go further in regulating AI. , and much more can be seen. Flexibility in regulating innovative medicines and medical devices as the government strives to achieve its goal of making the UK a global hub for innovative products.

It remains to be seen how the UK’s articulate approach to regulation will co-exist with the Spring Budget’s announcement that the UK will allow products approved under EU regulation to be marketed elsewhere, in particular. do not have.

