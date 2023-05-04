Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis says AGI could emerge in the next few years.





Demis Hassabis, CEO of Google DeepMind, recently predicted that artificial intelligence (AI) systems will reach human-level perception in the next few years, perhaps within a decade.

Having started his career in the gaming industry, Hassabis co-founded Google DeepMind (formerly DeepMind Technologies), known for developing the AlphaGo AI system that beats the world’s top Go players.

In a recent interview at The Wall Street Journal’s Future of Everything festival, Hassabis told interviewer Chris Mims that he believes the advent of machines with human-level awareness is imminent.

The progress over the last few years has been pretty staggering. I don’t know why that progress is slow. I think it can be accelerated. So I think we could be in just a few years, maybe 10 years.

These comments come just two weeks after Google announced an internal restructuring to combine Google AI and DeepMind into the aptly named Google DeepMind.

When asked to define artificial general intelligence for AGI, Hassabis replied: Human level awareness.

Currently, there are no standardized definitions, tests, or benchmarks for AGI that are widely accepted by the scientific, technical, engineering, and mathematics communities. Nor is there a unified scientific consensus on whether AGI is possible.

Prominent figures such as Roger Penrose (a longtime research partner of Stephen Hawkings) believe that AGI is unattainable, but it could take decades or even centuries for scientists and engineers to understand it. Some people think there is.

Among those bullish on AGI, or similar forms of human-level AI, in the near future are Elon Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

Don’t Look Up, AGI instead of comet

Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2023

AGI has been in the news with the launch of ChatGPT and countless similar AI products and services over the past few months. Experts predict that human-level AI will disrupt every aspect of life on Earth.

Achieving human-level AI could disrupt many facets of the cryptocurrency industry. In the world of cryptocurrencies, users are fully autonomous, capable of functioning as entrepreneurs, executives, advisors, and traders with the intellectual reasoning power of humans and the ability to hold information and execute code like a computer system. You can see the mold machine.

It is not yet known whether AGI agents will serve humanity as AI-powered tools, or compete with humans for resources.

Hassabis didn’t speculate on any scenario, but told The Wall Street Journal that he advocated careful development of these types of AGI technologies using scientific methods. Understand what the underlying system is doing.

This may be juxtaposed with the current situation where products such as his own employer’s Google Bard and OpenAI’s ChatGPT were recently released to the public.

RELATED: AI’s Godfather Resigns from Google, Warns of AI Dangers

Industry insiders such as OpenAI’s Altman and DeepMinds’ Nando de Freitas say they believe AGI could emerge naturally if developers continue to extend current models. Also, one of his Google researchers recently left the company after claiming that a model named LaMDA already had sentience.

Solving these scaling challenges is what makes AGI a reality. We need research focused on these issues, e.g. S4 to increase memory capacity. Philosophy about symbols is not. Symbols are the tools of the world and bignets have no problem creating and manipulating them 2/n

Nando de Freitas (@NandoDF) May 14, 2022

Due to the uncertainty surrounding the development of these technologies and their potential impact on humanity, thousands of people, including Musk and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, are building related systems these days. Signed an open letter asking companies and individuals to stop development for six months. Scientists can assess the potential for harm.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cointelegraph.com/news/google-deepmind-ceo-demis-hassabis-says-we-may-have-agi-in-the-next-few-years The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos