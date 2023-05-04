Bartek Ingredients gummy flavor innovation enhances and sustains fruity and tart notes.





May 4, 2023 — Bartek Ingredients’ Uplift Taste Modification Technology enables manufacturers of confectionery, minerals, vitamins and supplement gummies to enhance and modulate taste, creating real fruit flavor and acidity profiles. , which enhances the juicy, tart flavor and allows these to spread throughout your chewing time. The company will showcase the innovation at his Vitafoods Europe next week.

Mohammad Emami, Director of Marketing and Business Development at Bartek Ingredients, said, “Uplift’s goal was to create a creative buffer like Uplift that would reduce the onset, peak and aftertaste of the fruity flavors and acidity of the final product, while reducing sodium nitrate’s “It’s about showing formulators what they can do better than traditional options like this.” , tells NutritionInsight.

“Enhanced juicy and sour notes, combined with a long presence throughout the chewing process, provide an unparalleled dining experience that resonates strongly with consumers.”

Bartek Ingredients’ aim is to develop a ‘sophisticated acidity profile’ that will appeal strongly to consumers in a variety of industries, continues Emami. “To achieve this, we are researching different ways to achieve real fruit flavors and distinctive acidity utilizing combinations of acidulants and buffers.”

Innova Market Insights reports a 54% increase in gummy supplements launched from October 2017 to September 2022.

There are many taste-enhancing technologies in the “true-to-fruit” flavor industry, including combinations of buffers and acidulants that can mimic true-to-fruit flavor profiles in many applications.

“Sodium citrate is historically the most used buffering agent in gummies, so consumers are familiar with its flavor profile,” he adds. We often experiment with acids for this purpose, but alternative buffers offer untapped opportunities.”

“Over the past few years, we have explored the vast potential derived from our core ingredients malic acid and fumaric acid, resulting in a consistently growing portfolio of ingredient technologies.”

“Gummies made with Uplift SM (Sodium Hydrogen Malate) and Uplift PM (Potassium Hydrogen Malate) exhibit a distinctly different flavor profile than those made with Sodium Citrate. Tata gummies have a long lasting flavor and a long lasting taste experience.”

Bartek will also be showcasing Pecmate Pectin Enhancer at Vitafoods Booth F284. This is a buffer developed for brand owners and contract manufacturers producing vegan gummies and other pectin products. This ingredient addresses difficult working challenges as it requires a specific pH balance to properly set the pectin.

Future applications include sports drinks We’ve seen sour flavors gaining popularity in the beverage industry, Emami said.The company focuses on gummies and jellies with pectin or gelatin. However, Emami said the new ingredients could be used in a variety of industries.

“We are also investigating the potential of Uplift Taste Modification Technology in beverage categories such as alcoholic, non-alcoholic, carbonated and sports drinks.”

“We have observed the growing popularity of sour flavors in the beverage industry. are accepting.”

In the future, Bartek Ingredients will continue to address the challenges facing food, beverage and supplement manufacturers, concludes Emami.

“For example, new products that improve taste and streamline the production and processing of existing and emerging plant-based protein beverages. We’re investigating. We’ll be launching additional brands and technologies in the second half of this year.”

