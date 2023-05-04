White House Announces Investment in AI Hub Ahead of Google, OpenAI Conference





President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris hold an event on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday, July 11, 2022, to mark the bipartisan Safe Communities Act to help curb gun violence. increase.

Tom Williams | CQ Roll Call Inc. | Getty Images

The White House announced a $140 million investment to create seven artificial intelligence research hubs and announced new guidance on AI.

The development comes before Vice President Kamala Harris meets with executives from Google’s parent company Alphabet, Anthropic, Microsoft and OpenAI on Thursday.

This is part of the Biden administration’s aim to reduce the security risks associated with AI and impress pioneering companies with early mitigation as the technology evolves rapidly. OpenAI is the creator of ChatGPT, a widely used AI tool powered by an investment from Microsoft. Anthropic is another major startup of hers.

As AI becomes more prevalent, the White House promised on Thursday to publish guidelines for use by government agencies. AI developers are also expected to agree to have their products reviewed at the DEF CON cybersecurity conference in August.

Funding for the proposed research hub will come from the National Science Foundation, bringing the total number of AI research institutes to 25 nationwide.

Artificial intelligence is beginning to disrupt everyday life with a flood of fake images, videos and text written by robots, raising concerns ranging from national security to misinformation. Its influence extends to American politics. Republicans released an AI-generated video last week in response to President Joe Biden’s re-election bid.

Biden himself has said he “doesn’t know yet” whether AI is dangerous, adding last month that “it could be.”

“In my view, technology companies have a responsibility to make sure their products are safe before making them public,” the president said ahead of a meeting with the Science and Technology Advisory Board in April.

The White House has made tackling AI a priority. Last year, the government released a “Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights,” which then outlined the creation of a national AI research resource.

In February, Biden signed an executive order aimed at preventing stigma and discrimination from the birth of technology.

