Google-supported passkeys for passwordless logins





Google now gives users the option to use a passkey instead of a password to log in.

Starting Wednesday, account holders will be able to use passkeys to log into their accounts with a fingerprint, face scan, or screen lock PIN. Passkeys are more secure than passwords and more resistant to phishing, Google said.

“Passwords have been with us for a while, but remembering passwords is often frustrating and can often be compromised if they fall into the wrong hands,” the company said in a blog post.

A passkey can only exist on a specific device. When someone signs in with your passkey, it proves to Google that you can access and unlock your device.

“This means passkeys protect users from accidental mishandling, such as phishing, password reuse, or exposure in data breaches,” Google said.

For now the passkey is just an option. The user who set them can still log in with their password. In some cases, you may need to use a password as not all devices support passkeys.

Google says that once a passkey is created on a shared device, anyone with access to the unlockable device will be able to log into the connected Google account.

“It may sound a little intimidating, but most people would rather control access to their devices than have to maintain a good security posture with passwords and constantly monitor for phishing attempts. will find it easy,” Google said in a blog post.

The user[別のデバイスのパスキーを使用する]to allow temporary access to your Google Account using someone else’s device. Ownership of the passkey is not transferred to the new device, only a one-time sign-in is created.

Passkeys currently only work with personal Google accounts. Google Workspace admins will soon have the option to enable passkeys for their users.

Companies that provide passkeys for login include PayPal, Kayak, and eBay.

Aliza Chasan

Aliza Chasan is a digital producer for 60 Minutes and CBS News.

