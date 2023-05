UM-Flints CIT Project Day brings innovation for a better tomorrow

On April 24, students from the College of Innovation & Technology at the University of Michigan-Flint filled the first and second floors of the Marchy Science Building extension to get a glimpse of what the future of technology could look like. rice field. Students have presented projects in the areas of mechanical engineering, computer science, advanced manufacturing, information technology and science, and physics.

This was the first opportunity for CIT to bring together students from all disciplines at the university to present their groundbreaking research in an open house environment. The event brought together faculty and staff on campus as well as industry experts from companies such as United Wholesale Mortgage and KM International to build stronger connections and support CIT’s continued growth .

Miah McQuiller will present her research at the CIT Project Day.

Miah McQuiller, Flint’s cybersecurity major, said: “I’m happy to represent an underrepresented community in technology. It’s been great to connect with other individuals in the technology and engineering fields.”

McQuiller’s presentation focused on analyzing how robots and humans team up to assess emotions. Her research involves using devices such as her emotional EEG headset to measure various cognitive states such as excitement, interest and stress in real time.

Other student projects include robots that can navigate disaster environments that may be unsafe for humans, injection molds that can be made at a much lower cost than current manufacturing processes, and robotic prosthetic limbs that function based on muscle. was included. movement.

Jacob Duncan, a junior computer science major in Flushing, and an autonomous disaster robot.

“I was in awe of the students’ amazing research,” he said. research that helps people with amputations and hearing impairments, disaster relief, lead water pipe replacement, and more.”

“Our students are in a dynamic learning environment with phenomenal professors who motivate and support them as they put their ideas to the test. That’s what makes the University of Michigan Flint’s College of Innovative Technology degree different.” .”

CIT’s next project date is scheduled for December 7th. James Alsup, associate professor of physics, said the event will showcase the ability of his UM Flint students to conduct research and express their creativity, while promoting their capabilities to both industry and academia. I was.

For more information on CIT, please visit the university’s web page. Follow CIT on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

