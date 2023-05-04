How to set a passkey for your Google account





Google recently rolled out passkeys to replace personal Google account passwords across all major platforms. The feature comes a year after Google announced it would begin work on supporting passkeys on its platform, along with his FIDO Alliance, Apple, and Microsoft.Also read – Microsoft lets you gift Game Pass subscriptions to friends: What you need to know

Perhaps by World Password Day next year, we won’t even need to use passwords. Google said in his ablog post.Read also – Generative AI reaches LinkedIn and writes messages to hiring managers on behalf of applicants

Passwords are generally hard to remember, vulnerable to cyberattacks and leaks, and can put users at risk.Also Read – Apple and Google Collaborate to Prevent Stalking for AirTags

Passkeys are currently only available for personal Google accounts. So if you want to set a passkey for your account, check out our step-by-step guide.

A step-by-step guide to setting a passkey for your personal Google account

Step 1: Log on to tomyaccount.google.com.

Step 2: On the left side of the window,[セキュリティ]Click.

Step 3:[Google へのサインイン方法]and,[パスキー]Click.

If you don’t see the option, first[電話を使用してサインインする]Click to link your account to a device such as a phone or tablet.

Step 4:[Passkeys]Click to display the message “Check your phone. Verify your identity through your phone.”

Step 5:[パスキーの使用を開始する]and,[パスキーを使用する]Click.

Step 6:[パスキーを使用してサインインできるようになりました]When you see the message[完了]Click.

A passkey is automatically created when you sign in to your Google account from your Android device.

[パスキーの作成]You can click to create another passkey. If you are using a device that cannot be used to create passkeys, you will see a message stating that passkeys cannot be created on this device and[別のデバイスを使用]Click. Scan the QR code to create a new passkey from your smartphone or tablet.

After setting a passkey, when you log into your account, you’ll be prompted to choose from an external security key or built-in sensor, and use your phone or tablet. Please select at your convenience and log in to your account.

Meanwhile, Gmail now displays a blue verified checkmark next to the sender’s name. This helps users determine the authenticity of an email. The full rollout of this feature will take him three days from May 3, 2023. This feature is available to all Google Workspace customers and legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers.

