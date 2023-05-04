Leti Innovation Days Exploring the Role of Microelectronics in Enabling Transformative Technologies June 27-29





Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger leads the roster of speakers at the opening plenary session.Workshop will focus on tech sectors addressing ecological, security and computing challenges

Grenoble, France, May 4, 2023–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CEA-Leti research engineers, top executives from leading global companies, and entrepreneurs join Leti Innovations to discuss future industry, government , share insights on the technological challenges and opportunities facing society. June 27-29, Grenoble, France.

CEA-Letis’ flagship annual event kicks off with a plenary session on June 27th, with the theme of transforming technology for your products and our future. At this conference, leaders explore the semiconductor industry’s position at the center of technological advances that are transforming society.

From equipment manufacturers to product designers to foundries, representatives from across the microelectronics value chain will be on site for workshops, demos and discussions highlighting exciting technical challenges and rich opportunities in key areas. The world and its stakeholders.

The plenary speakers are:

Pat Gelsinger, Intel CEO

Gregg Bartlett, CTO, Global Foundries

Stellantis CTO Ned Curic

David Andre, CSO, Google X

Fredric Godemel, EVP, Schneider Electric

Agnieszka Thonet, Vice President, HP

Soitec CEO Pierre Barnave said:

Sbastien Dauv, CEO, CEA-Late

Michael Chagaspanian, Event Chair, CEA-Leti

Additionally, this year’s event will feature dedicated workshops on:

“We are bringing together semiconductor industry executives, thought leaders and decision makers around the world to redefine what it means to develop equitable, sustainable and trustworthy technologies to support human health care. enabling deep technology solutions from the lab to the fab and sustainable microelectronics initiative,” said Sbastien Dauv, CEO of CEA-Leti.

story continues

The gathering at the Institute’s Grenoble facility will once again feature a Partners and Startups corner and live demonstrations of emerging technologies, with plenty of opportunities for attendees to network and exchange ideas.

The Startup Corner includes:

Leti Innovation Days includes Schneider Electric, Murata, STMicroelectronics, Soitec, SCREEN, Weebit Nano, TEL, ASML, EVG, JSR Micro, EBARA, LAM Research, Applied Materials, Lynred, Crdit Agricole Sud Rhne-Alpes, Entegris, Edwards, and Siemens is supported by the Auvergne Rhine-Alpes Region, the Carnot Institute Network, the Grenoble Alps Metropole and SEMI.

For registration and details on speakers and logistics, please visit https://www.leti-innovation-days.com/.

For more information on CEA-Leti, please visit www.cea.fr/english.

