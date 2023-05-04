Bringing Bing Chat to more users with more visual answers, chat history, and 3rd party developer features





Microsoft is now rolling out the new Bing Chat to everyone who downloads Microsoft Edge, and there is no more waiting list. Corporate Vice President Yusuf Mehdi said he has had more than 500 million chats on Bing Chat since it launched three months ago.

what’s new

The new features in Bing Chat have four main points:

Removed Bing Chat waitlist by moving from “Limited Preview” to “Open Preview” Get more visual answers to Bing Chat with richer images and videos New chat history and in-edge browser Developer access to build third-party apps on top of Bing Chat with persistent chat to export and share Bing Chat for multi-session experiences

Let’s dig a little deeper into these changes.

Bing Chat waiting list is gone

Bing has moved from “limited preview” to “open preview” and removed the “wait list” to access Bing Chat. To access Bing Chat, you’ll still need to use Microsoft’s browser, Edge, or the Bing mobile app.

Also, you must be logged into your Microsoft account while using Bing Chat within the Edge browser.

Make Bing Chat more visual

Bing has updated the answers in Bing Chat to be more visually appealing with improved formatting and layout, richer images and richer videos, and charts and graphs where relevant. I made it meaningful.

Here’s a screenshot of the new, more visual look of Bing Chat on mobile.

Also, Bing Image Creator is available in all languages. In other words, we explain visualizations in over 100 different languages.

Microsoft has also redesigned Edge to present chats in a better visual format. This includes a streamlined look, rounded corners, uncluttered containers, and translucent visual elements.

You can also ask Bing Chat for answers by uploading an image as part of the chat. Upload an image and Bing Chat can search the web for relevant content.

Additionally, Bing Chat in Microsoft Edge has improved the ability to summarize long documents in both PDF and HTML formats.

Bing Chat multi-session experience

Microsoft has been talking about adding chat history for some time, and now Microsoft is rolling it out with Bing Chat. With Bing Chat, you can pick up where you left off and return to previous chats in your Bing chat history.

There is a Recent tab on the right to pick up where you left off. You’ll also see a Saved tab for chats you’ve saved for later use.

You can also navigate from the Bing Chat interface to the Edge sidebar interface, so you can browse the web and continue chatting. The screenshot below shows it in action.

Export and share chats

Microsoft is also adding the ability to export and share chats from Bing Chat or Edge sidebar. If you prefer, you can share your chats on social media or go to tools like Microsoft Word.

This screenshot shows the export and share icons in the upper right corner of the chat window.

Third Party Developer Access

According to Microsoft, developers will be able to incorporate third-party plugins into Bing’s chat experience. This is also what Bing suggested a few weeks ago. The screenshot below shows an example of how OpenTable can help you find and book restaurants. This is what OpenAI’s ChatGPT already supports.

why we care

It’s exciting to see how Microsoft continues to evolve these AI chat features. It’s even more exciting to see how it shapes the future of new search experiences.

We all know Google I/O is just around the corner. It’s been a thrill to see Microsoft and Google tackle it with these fast-paced new technologies.

