Microsoft partners with Start-Up Nation Central to harness Israeli agrifood technology





U.S. tech giant Microsoft is partnering with Start-Up Nation Central to help Israeli agri-food tech startups strengthen their AI-powered models for sustainable agriculture solutions and enter global markets. increase.

Microsoft and Start-Up Nation Central will work together to identify challenges in global agri-food technology and match them with relevant Israeli technologies that utilize agricultural data. Based in Tel Aviv, Start-Up Nation Central is a non-profit organization that connects international business and government leaders with Israeli technology and facilitates access to the country’s startup ecosystem.

Avi Hasson, CEO of Start-Up Nation Central, said Israel’s AgriFood Tech industry is very advanced in data, software and connectivity, offering great potential for Microsoft in the growing field of data-driven agriculture. says. Israel boasts over 250 leading cloud farming startups that provide fertile ground for innovation in this rapidly developing field. ”

Led by Ranveer Chandra, Chief Technology Officer at Microsoft AgriFood, as part of this collaboration, AI, data, cloud and machine learning technologies from selected Israeli startups will be focused on the technology giant’s cloud-based agriculture. Consider how to integrate it into a suite of software tools focused on , open AI integration with GPT-3, and his ChatGPT for agricultural use cases.

In addition, Israeli agro-food tech entrepreneurs will benefit from Microsoft’s global network of connections, including collaborations with strategic partners and opportunities to showcase their technology in international markets that may lead to access to new markets. You can touch it.

In recent years, global technology companies, including Microsoft, have focused on developing data-driven cloud computing technologies to empower farmers and help tackle the world’s urgent food and climate crises. Global food production will need to double her by 2050 to feed a growing world population.

Right to left: Projini CEO Dotan Peleg SNC Collaboration Manager Emma Vardimon, Microsoft Agrifood CTO Raneer Chandra at the World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit in San Francisco, March 2023. (Provided)

Microsoft has launched a program for agritech startups in India and Africa, offering the tech giant’s cloud computing platform and AI tools to help farmers adopt sustainable farming practices. increase.

In March, Israeli agritech startups Projini and Saturas won Microsoft and SNC’s first challenge for water management and sustainable farming solutions. Two of the 40 Israeli startups were hosted at his Microsoft booth at the World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit in San Francisco in March to showcase their technology. Additionally, the two startups are working with Microsoft’s global technology and investment teams.

Founded in 2019, Projini uses its proprietary AI-driven discovery platform to develop new and more resistant pesticides for the crop protection industry.

Projini CEO Dotan Peleg said: AI is reshaping many industries, using AI to innovate the crop protection industry to enable sustainability, pesticide safety and pesticide resistance control, giving everyone new opportunities. The horizon is open.

We are honored to further extend our unique AI capabilities through collaboration with Microsoft, which promises a new AI platform,” said Peleg.

Saturas is a developer of smart sensor-based precision irrigation systems. The system can let farmers know when their trees are thirsty, so they know when to water and how much they need. As part of the collaboration, his Saturas’ smart sensors, embedded in tree trunks to improve crop yields and control water use, were installed at his 15 locations at Microsoft.

Saturas’ Stem Water Potential (SWP) sensors are embedded in grapevine stems in California for intelligence monitoring and data analysis. (courtesy)

Saturas co-founder and CEO Anat Hargoa Solomon said, “We recognize that today’s market is a difficult time for investments, both globally and especially in Israel. This vote of trust and opportunity certainly improves our standing and our chances of success.

During 2023, Microsoft and Start-Up Nation Central will launch another agritech challenge for Israeli startups developing technologies for sustainable agriculture in areas such as water modeling and protein research. I am planning to start.

