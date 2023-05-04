Launch of first 3D printed rocket containing revolutionary NASA alloy





Relativity Spaces Terran 1 will be the first 3D-printed test rocket to launch using NASA’s revolutionary copper alloy, which could be used on future missions, according to NASA’s announcement Tuesday.

The 100-foot-tall, 7.5-foot-wide rocket is made entirely of 3D-printed parts, the use of which helped increase capabilities and reduce costs, the announcement notes. The rocket contained nine of his engines made of copper alloy, which reached temperatures of nearly 6,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

The copper-based alloy created at The Agency’s Glenn Research Center as part of a game-changing development program is called Glenn Research Copper, or GRCop. It is a combination of copper, chromium and niobium.

GRCop is designed for several functions. high thermal conductivity; high creep resistance allowing for more stress and strain at elevated temperatures; Superior low-cycle fatigue prevents material failure at temperatures above 900 degrees Fahrenheit. This allows GRCop alloys to withstand 40% higher temperatures than traditional copper alloys, improving component performance and reusability. GRCop is intended for use in the combustion chambers of high performance rocket engines.

The GRCop family of alloys was developed when David Ellis was a NASA-sponsored graduate student during the Space Shuttle era. Now a materials research engineer at the institute, Ellis has spent many years maturing alloys and their applications.

At the time, space shuttle main engine combustion chamber liners were typically replaced after one to five missions, Ellis explains. Our research showed that the GRCop-84 could easily meet his 100 mission goal during his 500 missions in maintenance his service and engine life.

For example, the latest version of GRCop-42 uses several additive manufacturing methods to create monolithic and multi-material combustion chambers and thrust chamber assemblies for rockets. These increased performance and reduced the weight and cost of the thrust chamber piece.

According to NASA, GRCop alloys work well in additive manufacturing methods such as laser powder bed infusion, which digitally cuts 3D computer models into thin layers, and powder bed machines acting as printers spread and begin to fuse the powder layers. increase. The molded material is as strong as forged metal and can be used to make small parts such as nozzles.

GRCop can also use directed energy deposition, which uses a laser to create a molten pool of metal, blow powder into the pool, and cool to create a solid material. The robot’s 3D motion directs the building process. This allows you to create larger pieces than Laser Powder Bed Fusion, but with less detail.

Paul Gradl, principal engineer at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, said NASA will take development risks and mature the process from initial materials and process conception to qualification. This introduction of his GRCop-42 alloy into commercial space is another example of how NASA-led innovation can improve the industry’s capabilities and contribute to the growing American space economy.

NASA will provide technical expertise to Relativity Space under a refundable space law agreement to propel GRCop-42 out of development and into a flight-ready product that will be used to launch Terran 1. bottom.

According to NASA, this means the GRCop alloy could be used on future missions to the Moon and Mars.

