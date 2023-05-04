Will Apple follow Google’s move and remove the lock icon from Safari?





If you’re reading this article in your browser, you’ll see a little padlock icon in your address bar, just like you would if you were reading anything on the 9to5Mac, Verge, or Apple sites. For years it was a universal symbol of safety and security, and now Google has announced that it will be gone.

why? Because rock never really meant what people thought it meant. As a universal symbol of security, locks convey a sense of trust and encryption, but they really mean something more mundane. The network connection between your browser and the site is encrypted and cannot be tampered with or eavesdropped by a third party. That does not necessarily mean that the site itself is trustworthy. It’s now as common as a favicon. Yet most people still see it as a symbol of trust.

In version 117 Chrome rolls out a new symbol based on the “song” icon. It looks like two toggles. Clicking or tapping reveals permission controls and provides easy access to additional security information while avoiding the misleading lock icon.

It certainly takes time to get used to. The lock symbol has been in the address bar for decades, but the new icon is clearly different. But if people understand the purpose of symbols and pay a little more attention when browsing the web, it’s definitely a good change. In fact, a Google study found that users open site controls more often when using the new icon.

Safari next? Apple uses the same universal lock symbol to indicate sites that use encrypted connections, so a similar change would accomplish the same thing. It also gives you better visibility into your cookie and site data, giving you more control over the sites you visit.

With the first look of Safari 17 coming out at WWDC in just a few weeks, it’s likely that Apple will make similar changes, so Chrome should reach version 117 by late summer or early fall. Users will not be confused when making changes. If you don’t want to wait, you can test the new icons in Chrome Canary now by enabling Chrome Refresh 2023 at chrome://flags#chrome-refresh-2023.

